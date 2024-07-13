An "Altra"-Marathon: Is This Niche Trail Brand up Next?

Salomon and HOKA might have to clear the trail because big Altra steppers are creeping up on the path to fashion's next beloved trail runner.

First, let me clarify something before anyone trips over a rock with their hiking poles. I don't think Altra is even close to reaching the summit of this GORP sneaker mountain. Salomon is still enjoying comfortable views from the top.

However, Altra been cooking lately and we're not talking about camp stoves. In June 2024, the brand released stylish trail runner collaborations with and wander and ROA—aka forerunners of avant garde outdoor clothing. It can be argued that any fashion-minded collaboration could make any random running sneaker look good, of course, but don't run away from Altra. Just take a second to look at one of its mainline sneakers: The new Olympus 6.

Now if HOKA's known for making makes chonky trail runners that stay-at-home dads would also wear to Walmart, Altra's out here pitching something with a little more edge.

Those geometrically shaped mid-soles on Altra's Olympus 6 sneakers feel like they're designed for dads who walk their kids to school. Yet they are also ready to hit the club once the little ones are in bed.

What I'm trying to say is there's some subtle sexiness behind Altra's Olympus 6 silhouette that perfectly blends functionality with style. Something about the shape: it's a bit edgier, blunter than a sleekly meaty HOKA but it's also far weightier than Salomon's sleek tech.

Altra's Olympus 6 sneaker is even a sportstyle-adjacent shoe, like HOKA and Salomon's most popular lifestyle models.

It's designed to actually be worn for trail running and boasts a lugged Vibram outsole to grip on to slippy rocks and handle rough terrain, but it's also unassumingly slick.

If Arc'teryx and The North Face have taught GORPcore nerds like myself anything, its that some of the most stylish outdoor products happen to also be the best gear that brands design for real outdoor use.

For example, the remixed Timp 5 shoes that were fore-fronted in Altra's recent fashion collaborations aren't too shabby, even in their original in-line forms.

Now, that being said, the GORPcore race isn't a spring but an ultramarathon: you've gotta be built for the long haul to eventually pull out ahead of the pack. It takes time and a couple hit silhouettes to find a stride that works, though tasteful fashion collabs definitely help.

15-year-old Altra has a bit of a superpower, though: it's owned by VF Corp., the fashion conglomerate known for constantly ideating collaborations between a stable of brands that includes everything from Timberland to Vans to, yes, Supreme.

Which is to say, if Altra keeps jogging down the path it's on, who knows — maybe we'll see an Altra sneaker collab Supreme's Fall/Winter 2024 collection.