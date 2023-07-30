Even for a Family Dinner, Savannah James Gets Fitted Up

Savannah James is one fly lady.

During a family dinner at Giorgio Baldi (fancy!), the leading lady of the LeBron James household stepped out in a very stylish look. Let's walk through it, shall we?

Starting up top, Savannah wore an olive green Prada bucket hair, which she coordinated with BAPE's tie-dye jacket, a brown t-shirt, and distressed pairs of The Attico's immensely popular denim cargo jeans.

Savannah James also carried a brown handbag featuring an additional pouch (matching Prada). And for the finisher, she gave her look some additional earth tone flavor with a pair of Travis Scott's collaborative "Reverse Mocha" Air Jordan 1 Low sneakers.

Ironically, Savannah wore Scott's shoe a day after his new album Utopia dropped. Wonder if she has given it a listen already?

Savannah's latest look is another standout page in her book of stylish ascension, which includes chapters involving head-turning outfits with tasteful Marni numbers to mermaid-level Sergio Hudson gowns.

Indeed, Savannah and stylist Icon Billingsley have recently cooked up quite a few fashion hits for LeBron's better half, showing no signs of slowing down soon. And I say great, more looks to bless us with.

Also in attendance for dinner was Savannah's hubby and basketball legend LeBron James (perhaps you've heard of him?), who matched his lady's fly outfit in a coordinating ensemble following a similar palette. After all, the couple who gets fitted up together stays together.

The two were joined by their similarly well-dressed children, Zhuri and Bryce. Bronny also attended the family outing and appeared to be in great spirits (and great sacai x Nike sneakers) following his health scare earlier this week.

Between Savannah's look and the rest of the fashionable fam, the James crew served us quite a fashion feast, all while feasting at Giorgio Baldi. Kinda iconic, if you ask me.