Even Savannah James' Olympics 'Fit Is Stylish as Hell

Hey, Savannah James, save some drip for the rest of us.

The stylish head of the James household blessed the Paris Olympics with her presence, supporting the USA basketball teams, her husband LeBron included, of course.

As the USA women's basketball squad clinched gold, Savannah cheered on the team while also making the courtside look extra good.

For her game-day look, Savannah arrived in another effortlessly cool ensemble, which included a graphic T-shirt featuring the USA men's basketball team, designed by New York City chef Joe Vadakkedam.

Complementing the tee, she sported some baggy camouflage cargo pants and "University Red" Nike Zoom Vomero 5 sneakers, the James family's staple Nike sneaker right now. The Swoosh dad shoe is a great everyday sneaker — even if one of days includes an Olympic outing — so I get it.

Getty Images / Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Meanwhile behind her, LeBron laced up in a pair of what looks like Travis Scott's Nike Zoom Field Jaxx (those "Sharkidon" shoes) while daughter Zuri rocked some classic all-white Air Force 1 Lows.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Savannah completed her 'fit with crisp white Prada accessories, including a Triangle mini leather bag and branded bucket hat.

If there's one thing you can almost always count on with Mrs. James, it's an immaculate hat game, from quiet luxury fisherman hats to the biggest, fluffiest headwear.

Whether for a major award ceremony or a casual family dinner, Savannah gets fitted up. So, of course, the personality brought her A-game to the world's biggest sports event.

Backgrid / Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

And the style moment has quite literally fashion gold.