This Is a Savannah James Appreciation Post

Ladies and gentlemen, Miss Savannah James.

The longtime wife to basketball legend LeBron James hit the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party, pulling all stops in a custom white gown by fashion designer Sergio Hudson.

White dresses can be a hit-or-miss on the red carpet. In Savannah's case, it was a hit — not too bridally with just enough chicness and sophistication and a pinch of sexy.

Joining in with the internet, LeBron gassed his wife up, reposting her look on his Instagram with the caption: "GOT DAMNNNNNN!!! *Pharrell voice*"

Here's the thing, though: Savanah's Oscars ensemble is but one of many recent style moments by the mom-prepreneur.

As of late, Savannah has turned heads in tasteful Schiaparelli, Margiela, and Alaïa looks, all coordinated by stylist Icon Billingsley.

She was on the ground in Milan during the city's fashion week, where she suited up for Gucci's presentation. Unfortunately, she also attended Dolce and Gabbana's runway presentation (sigh, it sucks to see such a graceful woman supporting a racist brand).

Nonetheless, Miss James is still quite the fly lady — and a superwoman, might I add.

Indeed, being the wife to the best all-time-scoring NBA player merely graces the surface of who Savannah James is.

In addition to mothering their three kids, she's quite the businesswoman and philanthropist. Savannah is the Vice president of hubby's charitable organization, LeBron James Family Foundation, and has her own mentorship program, Women of Our Future.

She frequently partners with the kids' sports drink brand K-Organics and runs the Home Court Furniture line with LeBron. Oh, and she once operated her own juice bar.

Though she isn't that fond of the spotlight, it just can't get enough of her. I mean, can you blame it? Savannah James, you are a gem. And this post is goes out to you. May keep your foot on our necks with your style and grace.