Sean Wotherspoon & adidas Rev Up Their Hot Wheels

Written by Sam Cole
adidas
As their relationship continues to develop, one thing has become abundantly clear; adidas is Sean Wotherspoon's sandbox. Wherever the LA-based designer's mind may take him, Three Stripes follows suit, delivering a series of products and collections born of cherry-picked references from Wotherspoon's thrifting and youth experiences.

Thanks to his playful, colorful, boundary-free design approach, SW has cracked open a cave of wonders for adidas that has opened a new lane for the brand, one that's willing to take (seemingly countless) risks.

Shop the drop here

Sold out
adidasSean Wotherspoon x Hot Wheels Superturf Multi
$165.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
adidasSean Wotherspoon x Hot Wheels Race Jacket Blue
$180.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
adidasSean Wotherspoon x Hot Wheels Mesh Longsleeve Blue
$65.00
Available in:
Sold out
Of the three most recent releases to fall from the duo, one thing has remained true throughout – these are statement pieces.

From the SUPEREARTH Superstar to Equipment Support 93 and baggy-equipped Surturf Adventure, it's become obvious that these collaborations will always be heavy on detail and dosed up on color.

This time around, the pair have called on Mattel's Hot Wheels franchise to see their product speed into the spotlight.

Once again, spotlighting the Superturf Adventure, which is due to launch on August 25, the three-way collection utilizes patches across a palette of blue, red, yellow, and purple, resulting in sneakers as playful as Mattel's famed racers.

Releasing alongside the Superturf is a selection of similarly styled apparel, including t-shirts, a long-sleeve jersey, a racing jacket, and accessories, alongside a pair of classic Adilette slides. Shop the full release here.

