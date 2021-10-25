Sean Wotherspoon's New adidas Superstar SUPEREARTH Lands This Week

Brand: Sean Wotherspoon x adidas

Model: Superstar "SUPEREARTH"

Release Date: October 28

Price: $110

Buy: via adidas CONFIRMED app

Editor's Notes: Sean Wotherspoon has more than a ZX 8000 collaboration on the way. The Round Two co-founder is also gearing up to release a second colorway of his adidas Superstar SUPEREARTH, as revealed on Instagram.

Wotherspoon recently took to social media to tease the new Superstar SUPEREARTH, this time showcased in a black colorway. Mimicking the overall look of the original pair from last year, the sneaker is decorated with multicolored floral embroidery and other vibrant embellishments, such as a bright orange tongue tag and an earth-inspired character placed over-top the laces. The second Superstar SUPEREARTH is then dressed with a red collar, cork insole, and light blue laces.

According to Wotherspoon's Instagram post, the black Superstar SUPEREARTH was originally intended to release exclusively in China. Now, however, it is slated for a global launch.

