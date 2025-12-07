Converse’s Flawlessly Faded Chuck Taylors Are a Festive Flex

Converse is releasing a faded, festive Chuck Taylor sneaker to match Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's upcoming "Winter Red" sneaker.

The newest Chuck 70 sneaker appears with nubuck leather uppers washed in "University Red."

Like the Shai 001s, the Converse sneakers also feature contrasting green accents, including festive spins on the signature branded license plate and All-Star patch.

It's basically like those butter-yellow pairs, which were timed perfectly with Shai's debut colorway.

But right now, it's unclear if the red Chuck 70s are a collab with the basketball star or just another treat to accompany the new Shai 001s.

Either way, the new pairs certainly match the energy and bring the holiday cheer. It also keeps up Converse's streak of making good leather Chucks.

Converse Australia currently has the "University Red" sneakers up for grabs on its website for $170. It's safe to assume the shoes will also start appearing at more stores closer to the Shai 001 launch, scheduled for December 11.

