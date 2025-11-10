To Make This Top-Tier Leather Chuck Taylor, Converse Went Deep

With leather weather in full swing, Converse is taking the timeless, stylish texture to the feet and beyond.

Converse Japan, in particular, is working on some great leather projects, including sleek, premium Chuck Taylor sneakers.

Following the release of the black leather Addict pairs, the brand returns with yet another luxurious colorway. And this one is quite deep.

After all, it is wrapped in this immensely satisfying "Deep Green" colorway. The scheme pairs perfectly with the top-quality Japanese leather, making for an exquisite, fall-worthy Chuck Taylor sneaker.

By the way, the Converse Leather All-Star J Hi is expected to release on November 20 on atmos Tokyo's website for ¥30,800, roughly $200.

If you've been wishing for more leather Converse pieces, 2025 is your lucky year. The brand's Japanese imprint has created some solid leather sneakers, along with baggy trousers to match.

Converse's American division also just recently debuted some Bottega Veneta-level woven Chuck Taylors.

Essentially, Converse fans have numerous options to satisfy their leather cravings.

