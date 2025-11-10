Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

To Make This Top-Tier Leather Chuck Taylor, Converse Went Deep

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

With leather weather in full swing, Converse is taking the timeless, stylish texture to the feet and beyond.

Converse Japan, in particular, is working on some great leather projects, including sleek, premium Chuck Taylor sneakers.

Shop Converse

Following the release of the black leather Addict pairs, the brand returns with yet another luxurious colorway. And this one is quite deep.

After all, it is wrapped in this immensely satisfying "Deep Green" colorway. The scheme pairs perfectly with the top-quality Japanese leather, making for an exquisite, fall-worthy Chuck Taylor sneaker.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

By the way, the Converse Leather All-Star J Hi is expected to release on November 20 on atmos Tokyo's website for ¥30,800, roughly $200.

If you've been wishing for more leather Converse pieces, 2025 is your lucky year. The brand's Japanese imprint has created some solid leather sneakers, along with baggy trousers to match.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Converse's American division also just recently debuted some Bottega Veneta-level woven Chuck Taylors.

Essentially, Converse fans have numerous options to satisfy their leather cravings.

Shop Converse

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • These Woven Leather Sneakers Ain’t Bottega. But They Might as Well Be
  • Converse's Chocolatey Suede Loafers Are Deliciously Fancy
  • Chuck Taylors But Make Them Dummy Thicc Goth Stompers
  • To Be This Classy Leather Chuck Taylor, It Takes Tough Skin (& Soles)
What To Read Next
  • Nike’s Absurdly Clean Air Force 1 Is the Perfect Blue Sneaker
  • adidas' All-Timer Tennis Shoe Looks Better as a Slipper (EXCLUSIVE)
  • adidas’ Next Great Flat Sneaker Is Extra Special
  • To Make This Top-Tier Leather Chuck Taylor, Converse Went Deep
  • Vans' Luxuriously Studded Skate Shoe Is Punk Granny Couture
  • How a Tiny Independent Film from 1995 Changed The World
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now