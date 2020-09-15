Shia LaBeouf's 6 Best Movie Looks & How to Get Them

This weekend, news broke that Harry Styles would replace Shia LaBeouf in Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling. LaBeouf cited "scheduling conflicts" as the reason for his abrupt departure — the thing is, Don’t Worry Darling is an extremely high-profile project with a stellar cast, including Florence Pugh and Chris Pine.

Presumably, then, LaBeouf must be departing to join an even more impressive project? Fans immediately turned to his IMDb to locate his upcoming projects; unfortunately, there are no confirmed roles on the horizon for LaBeouf. A peruse through his filmography did, however, turn up some unexpected fashion gems.

While LaBeouf is better known for his off-duty style, his lengthy filmography, beginning in the early '00s, contains a treasure trove of fits that hold up to this day.

Below, we've highlighted six of the strongest Shia looks from throughout his career. Even better, we’ve included tips from the Highsnobiety Selects team on how to recreate them.

The Even Stevens Movie (2003)

Looking at LaBeouf today, it's hard to believe that he got his first acting chops on the Disney Channel, playing Louis Stevens in Even Stevens. Throughout the series' three-season run, the Hawaiian shirt would become his trademark piece of attire – all year round.

When the Stevens vacation to an exotic island for the made-for-TV movie/series finale, the precocious child star doubled down on the summertime statement piece. The movie drew an audience of 5.1 million viewers, LaBeouf would go on to become one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood, and the Hawaiian shirt would enjoy countless revivals as '90s nostalgia blossomed in the intervening decades.

In fact, Louis Stevens' signature Hawaiian shirt/white tee/utilitarian trouser combo remains fire to this day. Check out how you can secure the look below with Carhartt WIP's Aviation Pants and a "Vacation Shirt" from Hartford.

Holes (2003)

Walt Disney Studios

Just months after The Even Stevens Movie aired, Holes would put LaBeouf on the map as a big-screen actor. He stared as Stanley Yelnats IV, a young teen who is wrongly convicted of stealing a pair of sneakers and sent to an adolescent detention camp in the desert. The boys at the camp are forced to dig holes every day in an allegory of greed, fate, and racism.

Before he's forced to don the iconic orange jumpsuit, the sneaker-obsessed Stanley is the embodiment of early '00s street style. This look is a particularly easy look to recreate as street style brands continue to pay homage to youth culture of this era.

For the baseball cap, Polo Ralph Lauren's is a true classic — it's been re-issued for years and still looks as fresh as ever. Complete the look with an oversized crewneck tee.

The Greatest Game Ever Played (2005)

Touchstone Pictures

In 2005, LaBeouf took on a more serious role in a biographical film based on the early life of golf champion Francis Ouimet. Set mainly in 1913, the film follows Ouimet, a young working-class boy from an immigrant family, as he becomes the first amateur to win the U.S. Open (amateur golf in that era was a sport only for the wealthy).

In recent years, golf-style has undergone a sportswear rebrand. The Greatest Game Ever Played, however, showcases the sport's very linen, very layered roots. While you might not want to recreate the whole look all at once, the tailoring and fabrics from this period are a vibe.

Our Highsnobiety Selects team suggests Lardini's Unstructured Knitted Blazer and Vintage Striped Pants from Maison Margiela. And, if you're game, top it off with a Flat Cap from Lacoste.

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

Paramount Pictures

Fast-forward to 2008 and LaBeouf had successfully transitioned from goofy child star to blockbuster heartthrob. The Transformers series (nothing to see there, style-wise) had catapulted LaBeouf to the big league. But he didn't start looking the part until he played “Mutt,” Indiana Jones' son in Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

Make no mistake, this was a truly terrible film, and LaBeouf was kindly asked not to return for the following installment. But he wore the hell out of that leather jacket and outdressed Indy himself with his slicked-back rockabilly hairstyle and soft-crown wool cap with a black leather visor.

The leather jacket and jean ensemble gave LaBeouf an old Hollywood look that no doubt bolstered speculation that he could become Hollywood’s next great leading man. The right leather jacket is transformative, and Levi's has the perfect vintage faux leather Moto Jacket — and the perfect slim taper jeans to match.

Fury (2014)

© 2014 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved / SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT INC.

By 2014, LaBeouf had begun writing and directing, as well as taking on more challenging roles. In Fury, he starred alongside Brad Pitt as members of a U.S. tank crew fighting in Nazi Germany during the final weeks of World War II.

These uniforms were designed to withstand the elements, thanks to a calculated combination of tailoring and materials. It's why, time and again, designers return to the sturdy triple-buckle cavalry boot, the Winter Combat Tanker Jacket, and Olive Drab #3 shade of Khaki.

Case in point — Zadig&Voltaire's Kido military-style jacket. For a cozier option, our Selects team suggests Levi’s Lined Canvas Trucker Jacket with contrast plaid cotton lining.

Borg vs McEnroe (2018)

Sportswear looked a whole lot different in the early '80s. Borg vs McEnroe's costume designer Kicki Ilander went to great lengths to recreate the courtside fashion that attended the legendary duel during the 1980 Wimbledon tournament. The shorts were shorter, the hair was bigger, and the shoe situation was utterly incomparable.

To transform LaBeouf into John McEnroe, he wore ultra-fitted vintage polos. Why not catapult the legendary '80s look into 2020 with Palm Angels' Red Classic Track Jacket and an ultra-luxe white knit merino wool headband from Casablanca?

