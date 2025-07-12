adidas' Samba Is Good. adidas' Samba Mary Jane Ballet Is Amazing

adidas' Samba sneaker is a timeless classic. adidas' Samba Mary Jane sneaker is a smart, stylish take on a classic. adidas' Samba Mary Jane Ballet sneaker is a ton of trends mashed together into a new kind of classic.

Because, yes, you can't overdo the Samba shoe. It's just too classic.

The adidas Samba Jane Ballet is many things. A Samba sneaker. A mary jane. A ballet shoe. And yet, it is one wild all-in-one design.

Some may say it's trend overload. Believers know that this is peak footwear ingenuity.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

When you can fit a trio of trends onto one shoe and it still looks good, you know you've got the real deal on your hands.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

adidas' Samba Jane Ballet is exactly what it sounds like. The mary jane verion of adidas' Samba sneaker with ballet-style ultra-thin laces winding down the forefoot so as to make an already sleek shoe extra delicate. Demure indeed.

The mary jane Samba is itself a fairly recent design though it's only one of many recent and far-reaching Samba remixes to quietly debut as of late though it's clearly more advanced than several of its sibling sneakers.

And the adidas Samba Jane Ballet even wears the OG Samba colorway in white and black to boot. It's almost too classic. But not.

The adidas Samba Jane is already available on adidas' website for $100 and expect its wild new ballet mutation to arrive shortly thereafter.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.