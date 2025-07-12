Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

adidas' Samba Is Good. adidas' Samba Mary Jane Ballet Is Amazing

Written by Aerin Daniel in Sneakers

adidas' Samba sneaker is a timeless classic. adidas' Samba Mary Jane sneaker is a smart, stylish take on a classic. adidas' Samba Mary Jane Ballet sneaker is a ton of trends mashed together into a new kind of classic.

Because, yes, you can't overdo the Samba shoe. It's just too classic.

shop adidas samba

The adidas Samba Jane Ballet is many things. A Samba sneaker. A mary jane. A ballet shoe. And yet, it is one wild all-in-one design.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Some may say it's trend overload. Believers know that this is peak footwear ingenuity.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

When you can fit a trio of trends onto one shoe and it still looks good, you know you've got the real deal on your hands.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

adidas' Samba Jane Ballet is exactly what it sounds like. The mary jane verion of adidas' Samba sneaker with ballet-style ultra-thin laces winding down the forefoot so as to make an already sleek shoe extra delicate. Demure indeed.

The mary jane Samba is itself a fairly recent design though it's only one of many recent and far-reaching Samba remixes to quietly debut as of late though it's clearly more advanced than several of its sibling sneakers.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

And the adidas Samba Jane Ballet even wears the OG Samba colorway in white and black to boot. It's almost too classic. But not.

The adidas Samba Jane is already available on adidas' website for $100 and expect its wild new ballet mutation to arrive shortly thereafter.

SHOP ADIDAS HERE

Shop All adidas
adidasSamba OG W
$78.00
$130.00
Available in:
36 2/343 1/344
adidas x Wales BonnerThree Stripes Sock
$63.00
$90.00
Available in:
SML
adidasJapan Decon W
$145.00
Available in:
Several sizes

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Aerin Daniel
News ContributorAerin Daniel is one of Highsnobiety's freelance news writers, as capable of tackling fashion & sneaker news as pop culture content.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Bathed in Glitter, adidas’ Samba Sneaker Still Shines
  • adidas' Most Minimalist Sneaker as a Lowkey Stylish Ballet Flat
  • The adidas Samba Is Quite Powerful at Its Most Rugged
  • A Deconstructed adidas Samba So Undeniably Clean That It’s Collapsible
  • Y-3's Admirable Flat Sneaker Just Went Full Ballet Shoe
What To Read Next
  • adidas' Samba Is Good. adidas' Samba Mary Jane Ballet Is Amazing
  • Why Is No One Talking About Nike's Supremely Suave Post-Soccer Shoe?
  • The Objectively Beautiful adidas "Birkenstock" Clog
  • Up Close With Pharrell & NIGO's Future-Classic Louis Vuitton Collection (EXCLUSIVE)
  • These Are JW Anderson's Favorite Rusty Watering Cans
  • Nike’s All-New Air Max Is Simpler Than the Rest
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now