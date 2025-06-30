Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
The World’s Best Restaurant, ASICS Sneakers & Ultra-Rare Books… All Under One Roof

Written by Tom Barker in Style

At other circle’s debut design exhibition in Copenhagen, the only discernible theme was the variety of its catalog. The multi-day event was a practice in bringing together the most disparate creative worlds.

The finest in design, art, music, food, and fashion were all comingling within its 4,000-square-meter space. 

“The way I personally digest culture — in all its forms — is more or less the same. Wu-Tang Clan, Gaetano Pesce, and Mark Angeli all give me a similar kind of inspiration and joy,” said Silas Adler, creative director of other circle, in a statement before the event. 

“I meet like-minded people all over the world. other circle is about that creative space where categories and disciplines are dismantled.” 

Under Adler’s direction, other circle brought together over 50 different partners and brands. Looking at those who operate in fashion alone, it paints a picture of varied disciplines comprising ASICS SportStyle’s sneakers, 66°North’s hi-tech outdoor gear, and poeticcollective’s baggy skatewear. 

The Berlin-based fashion and lifestyle boutique Andreas Murkudis was also involved, presenting a curated selection of vintage books together with SPACE Magazine.

One particularly prominent participant was Noma Projects, a store owned by Noma (widely regarded as the best restaurant in the world). As well as having a range of products for sale, Noma Projects hosted a talk with its head of fermentation alongside a tasting installation. 

There were some more traditional objects you’d expect to find in a design exhibition, too. For instance, artist Charlie Roberts crafted a wooden sculpture of a best-selling couch from Bolia, and Berlin-based creative studio Sucuk & Bratwurst, a mainstay at design events worldwide, presented new merchandise alongside clothes hangers fashioned to look like barbed wire. 

“Bringing together different disciplines is about showing how these worlds inform each other, allowing them to become a part of something bigger,” said Svend Jacob Pedersen, design director for other circle.

This three-day event in mid-June gave an insight into the boundaries other circle wishes to dissolve. Wherever it pops up next, we now know to expect a varied program.

Tom Barker
Style EditorTom Barker is a writer reporting on all things style and shopping-related.
