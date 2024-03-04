Sign up to never miss a drop
Joe Freshgoods' New Balance Sneaker Is a Shiny Banger

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

Another year, more Joe Freshgoods x New Balance heat. After serving up what was being called his best New Balance sneaker yet (those beautiful "Keisha Blue" 990s), the Chicago designer returns with another solid contender for shoe of the year.

Joe Freshgoods and New Balance combine minds again for a New Balance 1000 sneaker collaboration, bringing back the 1999 runner with fresh — more like Joe Fresh — color schemes.

Joe Freshgoods' New Balance 1000 comes in "Pink Mink" and "Black Ice" colorways. Each pair arrives with smooth, lustrous panels and mesh underlays, all atop an ABZORB midsole. The lace system is also quite interesting (and familiar), boasting woven eyelets and a nice leather feature down the middle.

All in all, the New Balance 1000 resembles the Nike Air Max 95, down the shoelace arrangement. A few comments even pointed out how Joe Freshgoods' "Black Ice" iteration reminded them of Skepta's previous Nike Air Max 97 sneaker, which offered similar bronzed uppers.

Nonetheless, Joe Freshgoods' New Balance 1000 sneaker looks pretty good in its two colorways. And fans agree. "He can't keep doing this to us, my wallet can't take it," one comment read.

New Balance sneakers are good. They're even better when paired with Joe's keen eye for sublime colors. Since his first New Balance shoe, Joe Freshgoods has consistently presented nice sneakers wrapped up in cool color combinations and meaningful narratives.

Take his 993s, for instance. The New Balance 993 sneakers arrived in not one but three beautiful pastel hues, each celebrating Black art in its many forms. Then, there were the "Inside Voices" 9060s, another pretty-colored pack named after a common phrase used in Black households.

The Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 1000 looks to continue the tradition, as hinted with the late 1990s and early 2000s graffiti art on the insoles and shoebox. Expect the full story to be revealed as we near launch day.

After leaks and previews from the designer, Joe Freshgoods confirmed his New Balance 1000 shoe will finally arrive sometime in April.

New Balance's Air Max-y sneaker is looking to have a big comeback year. Next to Joe Freshgoods, Aimé Leon Dore is also in line to take the New Balance 1000 for a spin. Not to mention, it's quite a few upcoming general release schemes floating around as I type.

But right now, it's JFG time, baby.

Image on Highsnobiety
