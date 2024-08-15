Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

JNCO Jeans Are Back & Literally Bigger Than Ever

Written by Jake Silbert in Style

JNCO jeans were too big to not fail. The widest denim pants ruled the late '90s but the aughts were JNCO's Cretaceous Period, as the dinosaur-sized jeans all but died off.

But because all trends are cyclical. JNCOs are back and bigger than ever. Not physically, though: They were always four-feet wide.

Gen Z has enthusiastically adopted the world's most giant jeans throughout the year, leading to JNCO becoming perhaps 2024's single most vital pant brand.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It's inextricably intertwined with TikTok, so much so that commenters crowned one young guy, his torso swallowed by a pair 50"-wide JNCO jeans, the "Final boss of TikTok fashion."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

He's not alone — there's a massive contingent of young TikTokers diving into in JNCO jeans and Affliction T-shirts, looking like so many teenage Jesse Pinkmans.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

And as gargantuan as JNCO jeans are, their newfound demand is even huger.

Several JNCO-inspired indie designers are producing their own denim homages, complete with embroidered back-pocket artwork. Viral musical prankster Oliver Tree sells $100 JNCO imitations. At least one enterprising counterfeiter makes flat-out JNCO dupes. As far as Eastern Europe, kids crave refrigerator-sized jeans.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Recently, I asked one of my coworkers, incidentally wearing her own JNCOs, to break down the appeal.

"I'm a big pants girl and jeans don't get any bigger than a JNCO," she said. "I'm over slim fit and over straight — I want super ultra-wide tube legs."

And, like more than a few fellow JNCO admirers, she bought her jeans straight from the source.

JNCO's retooled website offers most of its original styles at prices about as up-there as the originals. Some fans online even even point out that they're made in Mexico, same as the '90s pairs that would-be entrepreneurs attempt to flip for thousands of dollars on secondhand sites.

1 / 6
JNCO

The product may be effectively unchanged but JNCO, the brand, is not. Today's JNCO knows exactly what it's doing: Today's JNCO jeans are a fashion proposition.

Models on JNCO's web store wear chimney-sized jeans with cool-kid tops like Aphex Twin T-shirts and Mowalola's viral "WET" tank top. On its Instagram page, they're styled with fashion-forward flair that recalls Willy Chavarria and Glenn Martens-era Diesel.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

JNCO is as conscious of its place in the market as its current audience is unconscious of its elephantine jeans previous status as fashion punchline. But even if they were aware, they wouldn't care.

There's a perverse pride in wearing the stuff that made the prior generation turn up its collective nose. Gen Z intuits this in its embrace former faux pas Y2K trends that range from tiny high-tech sunglasses to low-rise everything.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

But, beyond that, the appeal is utterly sincere.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

Compare the JNCO resurgence against normcore, the 2010s-ish adoption of intentionally uncool fashion signifiers. Normcore was driven by irony.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

However, today's youth culture wardrobes are exactly the opposite. This is post-irony. To its contemporary adherents, JNCO jeans simply look cool.

"Girls today know how to style JNCOs so they don't look cheesy," my colleague continued.

Anecdotally, while walking around downtown New York throughout the summer, I often seen upwards of a half-dozen pairs of JNCOs a day, all worn by a diverse spread of young people.

Baggy jeans, huge shorts, they're all represented and, frankly, impressively cool.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

JNCO jeans' hardy quality, fire extinguisher-sized pockets and generous drape give the pants universal appeal, especially with the normalization of giant shorts and especially jorts (jean shorts).

The time is right. This is JNCO's moment. Again.

JNCO, which stands for either "Judge None, Choose One," "Journey of the Chosen Ones" or "Jeans Co." depending on who you ask, attempted several rebrands over the years, including a particularly unfortunate 2013 relaunch that leaned into skinny jeans, an oxymoron if there ever was one.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It doesn't take a marketing genius to comprehend that "JNCO" will never not equate to huge jeans.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

And so, when one of the original founders rebirthed JNCO jeans in 2019, the brand wised up and widened up.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

Though JNCO earned a bit of semi-incredulous buzz on its relaunch ("Remember JNCOs? They're back!"), it wasn't until 2023 that JNCO properly took off.

Last year's young JNCO adopters may have been influenced by stylistic forebears like Justin Bieber, who himself wore giant JNCO shorts over the summer.

It also helped that wider pants were simultaneously becoming less outré.

Yes, the world's most influential designers for at least partially paving JNCO's path back to relevance.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The likes of Rick Owens, Balenciaga's Demna and even former skinny jean king Hedi Slimane have all cut luxurious loose trousers that in turn aided in shifting the Overton Window of pants.

Around the same time, a boom in vintage resale prompted tastemaking secondhand stores like New York's Rogue to begin flipping JNCO jeans.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

Which all leads us into the second proper golden age of JNCO, one in which JNCO is merely one of many makers of gargantuan denim trousers. The difference, however, is that JNCO was here first.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Multiple colors
New Balance1906N Pale Moss
$185.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Carne BollenteEvery Body Loves T-Shirt Grey
$90.00
Available in:
SLXL
Acne StudiosTote Bag Printed Mid Blue
$800.00
Available in:
One size
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Malls May Be Dead But Mall Brands Have Never Been More Alive
    • Style
  • adidas' Retro Training Shoe Is Bigger Than Ever Now
    • Sneakers
  • Sneakers Have Never Looked More Pearl-Fect
    • Sneakers
  • Wedding Clothes Are Now Real Clothes Are Now Wedding Clothes
    • Style
  • 40 Years Later, Pop Stars Have Reclaimed the Slogan T-Shirt
    • Style
What To Read Next
  • Birkenstock’s Flow Clog Is a Stylishly Slick Post-Game Gem
    • Sneakers
  • JNCO Jeans Are Back & Literally Bigger Than Ever
    • Style
  • adidas' Retro Runner Beats the Samba at Its Own Game
    • Sneakers
  • Pharrell Tells Us Why He Turned evian Water Into Humanrace Drip (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • Don't Sleep On Pajamacore
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • The North Face’s Off-Road Running Shoe Takes an Experimental Route
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now