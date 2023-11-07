Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Size?'s Hairy New Balances Are Textural Masterpieces

in SneakersWords By Jake Silbert

UK-based retailer Size? has an unbeatable track record when it comes to collaborative New Balance sneakers, especially the retro 1906r running shoe. Come October 2023, Size? is reasserting its crown with yet another banger New Balance 1906 sneaker, and it's arguably the best yet.

Size? has created two 1906 shoes as part of its collaborative "Diamond District" pack, apparently inspired by local pawn shops. Hey, if some vintage watches are to thank for inspiring these beautiful New Balance sneakers, I'll take it.

The first brown and green colorway revealed from Size?'s latest New Balance shoe collab is a jaw-dropping masterpiece of textural intrigue, bringing together a plethora of tasty mixed materials across its tonal upper.

It ain't hyperbolic to suggest that Size? may have created the ultimate 1906r shoe here, what with the impressive melange of hairy brown suede, technical green nubuck, and tech-y mesh, a delicious combo that looks terribly seasonal and terribly handsome at the same time.

Size? and New Balance's second colorway, a more conventional grey mix accented by bright blue, is also quite a looker but the brown and green pair really takes the cake.

New Balance's beefy old-school runners always look best in earth tones, in my book, and never has the 1906 looked better than with Size?'s blend of technical zest and neppy suede. The matching toeboxes on both colorways is a nice subtle touch.

Size?'s "Diamond District" New Balance 1906 shoes hit Size?'s website on November 4 for £150 (about $180).

The sneaker boutique has previously issued some attractive New Balance 1906r colorways that range from appreciably Y2K styles to some tonal iterations that really highlight the technical detailing that originally informed the 1906r shoe.

Nothing against the functional-looking mesh 1906 shoes that Size? and New Balance were dropping a year or two ago, but I'll take the "Diamond District" sneaker pack's blend of organic and inorganic materials over any of 'em. The juxtaposition really hits a sweet spot between purpose-driven runner and luxury sneaker.

So it goes for nearly all of New Balance's throwback silhouettes. Size? knows that the 550 is always best in touchably soft suede, for instance, so logic would thus dictate that the idea holds true for even non-lifestyle New Balance shoes.

Give even a single glimpse to Size?'s impressive New Balance 1906 shoes and you'll concur.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Glenclyffe Low
The North Face
$185
Image on Highsnobiety
Check Car Coat
Patta
$220
Image on Highsnobiety
Mossa Beanie
Stockholm Surfboard Club
$100
We Recommend
  • jaden smith msftsrep new balance shoe
    EXCLUSIVE: Jaden Smith & New Balance's 0.01 Collab Does the 550 One Better
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Aminé's New Balance Shoe Is Bananas
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    AURALEE & New Balance Serve a Special Sneaker for SS24
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Looks Like Action Bronson Has Another New Balance Shoe Coming (& It's Not a 990)
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Salehe Bembury's Got Another Colorful New Balance Coming Our Way (Maybe)
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • mid-season sales
    The Best Mid-Season Sales Happening Right Now
    • Style
  • travis scott jumpman jack brown black
    Travis Scott's Signature Jordan Shoe Emerges in Yet *Another* New Colorway
    • Sneakers
  • UK retailer Size?'s latest New Balance 1906r sneaker collaboration
    Size?'s Hairy New Balances Are Textural Masterpieces
    • Sneakers
  • Adidas x Adsum FW23.
    adidas' Most Underrated Sneaker Is Making a Comeback
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    So, this Cartier Watch Might Set You Back $1.6 Million
    • Style
  • champion
    Champion Presents: Joshua Marin Is Keeping Tradition Alive For The Next Generation
    • Culture
    • sponsored
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023