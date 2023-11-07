Size?'s Hairy New Balances Are Textural Masterpieces

UK-based retailer Size? has an unbeatable track record when it comes to collaborative New Balance sneakers, especially the retro 1906r running shoe. Come October 2023, Size? is reasserting its crown with yet another banger New Balance 1906 sneaker, and it's arguably the best yet.

Size? has created two 1906 shoes as part of its collaborative "Diamond District" pack, apparently inspired by local pawn shops. Hey, if some vintage watches are to thank for inspiring these beautiful New Balance sneakers, I'll take it.

The first brown and green colorway revealed from Size?'s latest New Balance shoe collab is a jaw-dropping masterpiece of textural intrigue, bringing together a plethora of tasty mixed materials across its tonal upper.

It ain't hyperbolic to suggest that Size? may have created the ultimate 1906r shoe here, what with the impressive melange of hairy brown suede, technical green nubuck, and tech-y mesh, a delicious combo that looks terribly seasonal and terribly handsome at the same time.

Size? and New Balance's second colorway, a more conventional grey mix accented by bright blue, is also quite a looker but the brown and green pair really takes the cake.

New Balance's beefy old-school runners always look best in earth tones, in my book, and never has the 1906 looked better than with Size?'s blend of technical zest and neppy suede. The matching toeboxes on both colorways is a nice subtle touch.

Size?'s "Diamond District" New Balance 1906 shoes hit Size?'s website on November 4 for £150 (about $180).

The sneaker boutique has previously issued some attractive New Balance 1906r colorways that range from appreciably Y2K styles to some tonal iterations that really highlight the technical detailing that originally informed the 1906r shoe.

Nothing against the functional-looking mesh 1906 shoes that Size? and New Balance were dropping a year or two ago, but I'll take the "Diamond District" sneaker pack's blend of organic and inorganic materials over any of 'em. The juxtaposition really hits a sweet spot between purpose-driven runner and luxury sneaker.

So it goes for nearly all of New Balance's throwback silhouettes. Size? knows that the 550 is always best in touchably soft suede, for instance, so logic would thus dictate that the idea holds true for even non-lifestyle New Balance shoes.

Give even a single glimpse to Size?'s impressive New Balance 1906 shoes and you'll concur.