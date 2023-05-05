Sandy Liang’s Pokémon-Like Salomon Collab Is Perfect

Collecting sneakers is a year-round activity, but have no doubts; nothing beats perfecting your summer rotation.

Whether you opt for the low-top ease of the ever-popular adidas Samba or find yourself captivated by the minimalism of the Gazelle, keep it simple with a fresh set of white Nike Air Force 1s, or wave goodbye to laces altogether in favor of a Croc or Moc, there’s no denying that Salomon’s sneaker fleet has a bounty of summer-ready silhouettes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Sandy Liang certainly agrees, taking the unshakable XT-6 Expanse and easy-wearing RX Moc 3.0 as collaborative foundations.

A relationship born on the New York Fashion Week runway during SS21, Sandy Liang x Salomon offers an appreciation of Sportstyle heritage in the form of a palette cleanser crafted with a clear understanding of the season’s demands.

Steven Yatsko, Courtesy of Sandy Liang x Salomon 1 / 2

Speaking to Highsnobiety exclusively, Sandy Laing shared her thoughts on the brands’ shared values: “This collaboration felt very natural to me; we are both brands that are inspired by our histories. We are not chasing trends and are committed to quality.

Salomon x Sandy Liang XT-6 Expanse $460 Buy at StockX

There is a sportiness to Salomon that resonates with me; I like to believe you can do anything in one of my dresses. Growing up in the 90s, I loved wearing sneakers, and I incorporated this into my designs: inspired by nostalgic colorways and details like the anime floral decal.”

While the collaboration boasts two individual silhouettes, it’s the XT-6 Expanse that will undoubtedly snatch attention with its pale pink tone, a first for the silhouette.

Steven Yatsko, Courtesy of Sandy Liang x Salomon 1 / 2

On choosing the XT-6 to work with, Sandy continued: “The XT-6 Expanse is such a signature Salomon style, and I was excited to reimagine it in a colorway that felt like my own.

Inspired by the Pokémon characters Jiggly Puff and Whimsicott, we combined Cradle pink and Jolly green for a nostalgic but contemporary version of this classic.”

Packing a beautiful palette of pink and white, fine-tuned with the addition of playful florals, the Sandy Liang x Salomon collection will undoubtedly be in contention for one of the season’s best sneaker releases when it touches down at Salomon and select global retailers, including the Highsnobiety Shop, on May 5.