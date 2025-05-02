Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
An Underrated Salomon Sneaker Goes Amphibious

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers

For years, Salomon’s XA PRO played second fiddle to the XT-6 sneaker, the clearest footwear symbol of the post-pandemic gorpcore moment. But with a new sneaker-sandal hybrid XA PRO debuting in a series of handsome colorways, the shoe is stepping further into the spotlight.

The XA PRO 3D AMPHIB comes with trail-tested chops and street-ready looks. It’s lightweight, breathable, quick-drying, and grippy enough to handle slick city pavement or rocky stream beds. 

Today’s sneaker landscape is all about fusion, performance silhouettes with lifestyle polish. Think just about anything coming out of HOKA’s wheelhouse. Or there’s even an argument to be made for some of Crocs running hybrids

Salomon’s recently released AMPHIB is a hybrid that earns its dual identity. It’s not trying to look like a sneaker or a sandal. It just is both, naturally. The AMPHIB's breathable mesh construction keeps things cool while the familiar Salomon Quicklace system tightens in seconds.

And the utilitarian design reads practical, not precious, especially if you’re planning to be outside this summer. I’ll admit, this wasn’t my first pick in the current sneaker-sandal wave.

But the low-key versatility of Salomon’s AMPHIB sneaker and this new batch of colorways are making me reconsider. It’s not just ready for summer, it might be the sleeper hit of the season.

