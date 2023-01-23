Even SKIMS Can't Resist 'The White Lotus' Effect

Apparently, Kim Kardashian watches The White Lotus (celebrities, they're just like us!). Her lingerie brand, SKIMS, has tapped Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco — AKA Mia and Lucia, the heroines of the show's second season — to model a new Valentine's Day collection, dropping on January 26.

From the front row of men's fashion week to the stage of Saturday Night Live, the stars of The White Lotus are taking culture by storm. Kim K might be immune to the trials and tribulations of non-billionaires, but even she can't resist The White Lotus effect. And rightfully so — the show's second season was chock full of major fashion moments, not to mention Emmy-worthy performances.

SKIMS / Donna Trope 1 / 3

Grannò and Tabasco are no-brainers for a V-day campaign. After all, the pair's on-screen friendship is rooted in real life: Besties of over a decade, the actors had no trouble portraying Mia and Lucia's thick-as-thieves bond.

"Having the opportunity to work alongside my friend Simona and to experience our first global fashion campaign together is something very special," Grannò said in a press release. "To be featured in a global fashion campaign with Beatrice that celebrates friendship, women, and feeling empowered and sexy in your own body is so rewarding," Tabasco added.

To riff on Dean Martin's 1953 hit: When you and your BFF book a SKIMS campaign together, that's amore!