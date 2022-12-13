The Style Moments That Defined 'The White Lotus' Season 2

This post contains spoilers.

Season two of The White Lotus is officially over, leaving us to mourn a hopelessly out-of-touch shipping heiress, a couple of cocaine-happy grifters, and a slew of character-defining costumes.

Costumed by Alex Bovaird, the second installment of Mike White's HBO hit was a success on all fronts, from its club-ready theme song to its spot-on fashion.

Between Portia's chaotic wardrobe, Tanya's "Peppa Pig" cosplay, and Valentina's impeccable suits, Bovaird gave us plenty to unpack. As we say "arrevederci!" to another round of Rich People Antics, join us in reminiscing on the most memorable style moments of The White Lotus season two.

Tanya's high heels

Tanya did plenty of peacocking this season, but her flamboyant style proved to be her Achilles' heel. While attempting to escape her captors, she tripped on her sky-high heels (PVC platforms by Betsey Johnson!), ultimately falling to her death.

Ethan's fintech bro uniform

While it's not entirely clear what Ethan does for a living (or what his newly acquired company deals in), his linen shirts, expensive-looking tees, and suede loafers suggest he's working in fintech — or, at the very least, is looking to emulate the bros of Silicon Valley with a Loro Piana-adjacent wardrobe.

Valentina's monochrome suits

In blue, pink, or beige, Valentina was always tailored to a tee — a steely, down-to-business exterior that masked her sensitive heart. Comparing Tanya to Peppa Pig one minute and feeding stray kittens the next, Valentina proved to be one of this season's most lovable characters.

Lucia and Mia's gaudy resortwear

Bedazzled party dresses, starfish earrings, T-shirts with beaded fringe... Lucia and Mia's over-the-top wardrobes were supplied almost entirely by the resort's boutique, where the pair charged everything to Dominic's room. (As they should!)

Portia's... everything

We can't write about the fashion of The White Lotus without mentioning Portia. Tanya's Gen Z foil elicited both ire and enthusiasm for her many sartorial faux pas. While her crocheted accessories and colorful crop tops were the butt of many a Twitter joke, her busy, mismatched ensembles grounded her character in a sort of heightened reality.

As Bouviard explained in a recent interview: "Portia is a bit of a mess. She doesn’t have money, makes some bad choices and spends all her time on TikTok. So we wanted her clothes to reflect that."