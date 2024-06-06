With Zendaya, On Is Going Places

On has been on a run lately, no pun intended. On June 6, the Swiss footwear label unveiled that it will began what's a multi-year link-up with Zendaya that's more than just being close friends.

Zendaya's partnership with On doesn't feel like another random celebrity product endorsement because she already puts On, well... on. Instead, what's happening here is that On is going to let Zendaya cook. We're talking collaborative footwear designs and future sportswear collections developed by both of these parties in what we imagine to be a secret design kitchen in the middle of Switzerland.

The Challengers star is no stranger to On's plush sneakers. Zendaya has frequently been spotted wearing On tennis sneakers throughout the press tour for her tennis-themed summer blockbuster hit.

Really, any brand looking to up its ranking within the fashion game would be vying to collaborate with Zendaya. That's because Zendaya and her stylist Law Roach have been dominating red carpet looks. This official partnership only shows that On is hitting its stride and keeping its pace within the footwear fashion race.

Granted that Zendaya is not an athlete, this does not mean On has lost sight of the ball. Tennis gawd Roger Federer is still heavily involved with On and unveiled THE ROGER Pro 2, his second signature On tennis shoe, in May 2024. Just because On is collaborating with celebrities doesn't mean it has stopped producing technical, performance-focused, footwear, that is worn by real athletes on court.

However, that doesn't mean On can't try and serve some looks during the off-season. And the brand's been doing that pretty damn well.

This partnership with Zendaya comes shortly after On announced a similar link-up with FKA Twigs in April 2024. The British musician is set to design new takes on chunky Cloudtilt sneakers and is slated to be the face of On’s FW24 training collection in September 2024.

Perhaps the most misplaced comments about celebrities partnering with sportswear brands on social media fall in the vein of "HoW is A CelEBRiTy an AtHLetE?" or some sort of iteration of that utterance.

Whether you wear On sneakers to go on an multi-hour shopping spree in downtown New York or to run a marathon, everyone pursues some sort of activity that's an On sneaker would likely be well suited for. On sneakers like Cloudbursts have become the shoes we wear for both bodega runs and morning jobs.

So to all my hardcore runners out there, don't trip and roll your ankle over this. Zendaya's link-up with On only shows how much this running brand (and dadcore favorite) has evolved into a purveyor of lifestyle cool. If you're still heated though, please go out for a cooldown jog.