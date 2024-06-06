Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

With Zendaya, On Is Going Places

in SneakersWords By Lei Takanashi

On has been on a run lately, no pun intended. On June 6, the Swiss footwear label unveiled that it will began what's a multi-year link-up with Zendaya that's more than just being close friends.

Zendaya's partnership with On doesn't feel like another random celebrity product endorsement because she already puts On, well... on. Instead, what's happening here is that On is going to let Zendaya cook. We're talking collaborative footwear designs and future sportswear collections developed by both of these parties in what we imagine to be a secret design kitchen in the middle of Switzerland.

The Challengers star is no stranger to On's plush sneakers. Zendaya has frequently been spotted wearing On tennis sneakers throughout the press tour for her tennis-themed summer blockbuster hit.

Really, any brand looking to up its ranking within the fashion game would be vying to collaborate with Zendaya. That's because Zendaya and her stylist Law Roach have been dominating red carpet looks. This official partnership only shows that On is hitting its stride and keeping its pace within the footwear fashion race.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Granted that Zendaya is not an athlete, this does not mean On has lost sight of the ball. Tennis gawd Roger Federer is still heavily involved with On and unveiled THE ROGER Pro 2, his second signature On tennis shoe, in May 2024. Just because On is collaborating with celebrities doesn't mean it has stopped producing technical, performance-focused, footwear, that is worn by real athletes on court.

However, that doesn't mean On can't try and serve some looks during the off-season. And the brand's been doing that pretty damn well.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

This partnership with Zendaya comes shortly after On announced a similar link-up with FKA Twigs in April 2024. The British musician is set to design new takes on chunky Cloudtilt sneakers and is slated to be the face of On’s FW24 training collection in September 2024.

Perhaps the most misplaced comments about celebrities partnering with sportswear brands on social media fall in the vein of "HoW is A CelEBRiTy an AtHLetE?" or some sort of iteration of that utterance.

Shop On Here

Whether you wear On sneakers to go on an multi-hour shopping spree in downtown New York or to run a marathon, everyone pursues some sort of activity that's an On sneaker would likely be well suited for. On sneakers like Cloudbursts have become the shoes we wear for both bodega runs and morning jobs.

So to all my hardcore runners out there, don't trip and roll your ankle over this. Zendaya's link-up with On only shows how much this running brand (and dadcore favorite) has evolved into a purveyor of lifestyle cool. If you're still heated though, please go out for a cooldown jog.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Adidas x Craig GreenSquash Polta Akh Multi/Core White/Gum
$240.00
Available in:
Several sizes
CarharttS/S Noisy T-Shirt Black
$50.00
Available in:
SMLXL
HO HO COCOHandle With Care Hat Kelly/White
$45.00
Available in:
One size
We Recommend
  • Umm, Dune: Part Two Might Be The Greatest Sci-Fi Movie of All Time
    • Culture
  • It's Giving Head: At the Met Gala, Headpieces Were the New Hairstyles
    • Beauty
  • Zendaya's Easiest Outfit Ever Hides a Wildly Clever Tennis Secret
    • Style
  • Film Is Fashion Again
    • Style
  • Zendaya Isn't the Only Star of the 'Challengers' Press Tour
    • Style
What To Read Next
  • Hublot & Daniel Arsham Turned The Pocket Watch Into A Futuristic Relic
    • Watches
  • Nike's Flawless Dad Shoe Doesn't Feel Old or New
    • Sneakers
  • Only Jennifer Lawrence Could (Almost) Out-Zendaya Zendaya
    • Style
  • Are Denim Jordan 1 Shoes Air Jeandans or Air Jordenims?
    • Sneakers
  • With Zendaya, On Is Going Places
    • Sneakers
  • Jeremy Scott for... Chanel?
    • Style

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024