How Slawn & Moses Itauma Made Literal Boxing Art (EXCLUSIVE)

August 16 will be the biggest day in Moses Itauma’s professional career. That's the day that the undefeated boxer faces off against seasoned fighter Dillian Whyte, a real evolution of opponent, and the first time that Itauma headlines a boxing card.

For his career-defining fight, Itauma sought a special look. His ideal couturier? Slawn.

Recently named “the most sought-after name in contemporary art,” the painter has previously collaborated with Marni and inverted the luxury industry with free-for-all custom work coveted and celebrated by collectors.

Still, why did Itauma, a 20-year-old boxer already garnering much admiration for his power and precision, select Slawn? It's quite simple, actually.

“We both take our art seriously," Itauma tells Highsnobiety, "Well, the way I try to box... [it’s] an art form."

And, important,y the two were already friends. Connected by Nigerian heritage and passion for boxing, they each have front-row seats to the others' parallel rise from underground star to veritable household name.

“Just like in boxing, there is so much noise around you [in the art world]. So watching him lock in, it felt familiar,” Itauma says.

“Me and Moses are in different fields but on similar journeys,” Slawn adds. He pauses. “Actually, I don’t know. I just wanted to sound cool.”

Slawn’s canvas for Itauma's fight-night outfit is the work of Fight Label, which creates bespoke looks for boxing’s biggest names like Derek Chisora and Anthony Joshua. The custom, crinkle-washed, Nike-branded, Italian lamb nappa three-piece comprises a boxy silk-lined jacket, zip-up vest, and a modern take on the classic boxing short.

“I wanted to design a modern oversized silhouette [through] emphasized shoulders and bold structural pieces,” says Sophie Whittam, Fight Label founder.

In his London studio, Slawn hung Itauma's jacket and vest from a beam supporting the roof.

Then, the artist graffitied his illustrative characters on the front and back of both pieces, even signing their garment bags with white spray paint. This is pure handwork, with the paint splatters and drips to prove it.

They're great clothes, pure Slawn and pure Itauma. But clothes are only part of the equation. Though Itauma already has the style component all sewn up, the night's main event will be decided in the ring.

Who do Itauma's friends think will come out on top? Take a guess.

Says Slawn, “I’ll let Moses’ fists do the talking.”

