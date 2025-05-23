A Rare Opportunity to Buy Into Culture's Most Sought-After Artist (EXCLUSIVE)

You'll have to be quick to grab an exclusive print created by Nigerian-born, London-based artist Slawn for ODITI.

On May 23, at 19:00 BST, four artworks by Slawn will be made available to shop for 48 hours. After that window closes, they’re left for the history books never to be released again. That's how the on-demand, hyper-local production model of newly launched print publisher ODITI works.

“ODITI will be publishing print collections with the world’s most legendary names from the world of art, music and sports,” explained Harry Beard, co-founder of the London-based company. These Slawn prints mark its debut release.

The artworks are titled Batman, Pamela For You, and two pieces are titled Step Sistas. They each come with complimentary framing, a certificate of authenticity, and are produced though giclée printing on archival paper.

Plus, ODITI is working with print press shops across six continents so that the prints are produced as close to the buyer as possible.

Recently crowned “the most sought-after name in contemporary art,” in Artsy’s 2024 market report, Slawn’s quick ascent in the art world has been nothing short of monumental. The 24-year-old artist is fresh from releasing his first Nike sneaker collaboration, designing a BRIT award, and partnering with Louis Vuitton. Not to forget he also finds time to co-own a cafe.

As ODITI’s co-owner notes, “There was no better name than Slawn to launch our first collection.” The rise of Slawn continues.

