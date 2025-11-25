From Nike to New Balance, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now

This weekly guide sorts the very best from the rest when it comes to the saturated world of sneaker releases, with information on release dates and where to buy. Please note: Some sneakers may sell out at speed.

Raffles, friends and family releases, and player exclusives — all of that before a mere mention of the many fire general sneaker releases out there. The world of sneaker drops can be a tricky place to navigate, but we’re here to help. Behold, the best of the best of what's arriving on shop floors this week.

This week’s selection sees new chapters in long-running collaborations — such as Rombaut x PUMA and Nike x Zellerfeld — as well as a pair of shoes limited to only 151 pairs.

The cream of the sneaker crop awaits you. What are you waiting for?

Shop the best sneaker releases on the market, as well as upcoming sneaker drops, below.

New Balance 204L

Nike

Release Date: November 25

Editor's Notes: The New Balance 204L's arrival has been timely. The flat-soled runner introduced itself earlier this year, riding the wave of fashion's current fascination with slim sneaker silhouettes. This newest version gives things a subtle update, adding hits of sky blue to the shoe's silver-colored base.

Nike Air Max 95000

Nike

Release Date: November 28

Editor's Notes: This sculptural, laceless design reinterprets the Air Max 95 through the lens of Zellerfeld, high-fashion’s go-to 3D-printing pioneer.

PUMA x Rombaut Levitation

Rombaut

Release Date: Available now

Editor's Notes: Parisian footwear label Rombaut's second PUMA collaboration reworks the German sportswear giant's flat-soled Speedcat racing shoe with a bulbous bubble heel that suspends the shoe in mid-air.

SVD x adidas Adistar HRMY Rockstone

SVD

Release Date: November 26

Editor's Notes: Spanish streetwear retailer SVD has tried its hand at beautifying one of adidas' most imposing, oversized runners. The Adistar HRMY is so bulky, it's almost HOKA-esque.

Clarks x Manhattan Records x atmos Wallabee BT

atmos

Release Date: Available now

Editor's Notes: Japanese retail giant atmos and Shibuya’s Manhattan Records have dressed Clarks' signature Wallabee boot in blue suede. The catch? Only 151 pairs exist.

Nike Air Jordan 4 Black Cat

Nike

Release Date: November 28

Editor's Notes: One of Nike's most stealthy sneakers ever is back again. As with all of Nike's "Black Cat" sneakers, the colorway dresses a classic model in the simplest of colorways: black on black.

adidas x DIOS Superstar XLG

adidas

Release Date: November 24

Editor's Notes: The adidas Superstar's wilder, chunkier edition gets updated at the hands of Texan streetwear label DIOS. The bulky silhouette comes with new raw-edge canvas adidas stripes designed to fray with wear.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty