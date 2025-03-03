Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
This Classic adidas Crossover Sneaker Is a HOKA-Flavored Beast

Written by Aerin Daniel in Sneakers
adidas is getting back to its runner roots. The adidas adistar HRMY sneaker is an all-new crossover running shoe that's built on the back of a couple classic shapes entirely not of this time.

And yet, there's never been a better moment to rebirth an adidas original as a HOKA-flavored beast.

With sneaker companies as disparate as New Balance and Saucony all racing to make HOKA's meaty-soled sneakers their own, adidas is weighing in by rebirthing several of its OG chunksters as contemporary beefcakes, complete with some surprisingly luxe detailing. It's not just Superstars and Samba-likes coming from adidas HQ: There's also an abundance of heavyweight shoes.

The meaty adidas adistar HRMY is a riff on the adidas Harmony, a 2000s-era running shoe that only barely resembles the new sneaker when you view it from the sole up.

Yes, the HRMY is the latest adidas shoe to be HOKA-fied, from its utterly tremendous sole to its streamlined upper graced by sporty neon hues.

Not that there's anything wrong with that.

HOKA's success has inspired a new breed of crossover running shoe that blends contemporary tech and throwback design cues. These shoes are charmingly thick and their day-glo colors make that fact unmissable.

adidas' HRMY even has some amusingly busy design language creating some additional clutter, affecting a genuine throwback feel through some satisfyingly understated details. Note the metallic lace loops and rippling toebox print.

And for a fairly reasonable $160 from sneaker stores like ONENESS, the HRMY is priced to move.

Classic track 'n field sub-labels like adidas EQT and the adizero sneaker series have been reborn as surprisingly stylish crossover imprints in recent months, and they were apparently a sign of things to come. If great shoes like these are what comes of HOKA's newfound success, then a rising tide truly does raise all ships.

Aerin Daniel
News ContributorAerin Daniel is one of Highsnobiety's freelance news writers, as capable of tackling fashion & sneaker news as pop culture content.
