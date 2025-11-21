Nike’s Greatest “Black Cat” Jordan Sneaker Is Back on the Prowl

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.

It feels like just yesterday when news broke of the "Black Cat" Air Jordan 4 returning to the streets. Now, the day has finally arrived.

The ultimate stealth-mode Jordan sneaker was initially released in 2006 and later in 2020. But the 2025 launch marks a true return to form.

The all-black Jordan 4 sneaker appears with classic details like the Nike Air on the heel and white branding on the outsole, staying faithful to the OG '06 design.

Nike has also stepped up the model's game, wrapping the iconic AJ4 in premium materials, including smooth matte leather across the upper.

The revival of the blacked-out Jordan 4 sneaker comes after the relaunch of the "Black Cat" 3s, which dropped in January.

In between the epic drops, Nike has kept sneakerheads fed with "Black Cat" appetizers and alternatives, a little something-something to hold folks off for the year's grand finale, a.k.a. the return of the "Black Cat" Jordan 4.

The classic "Black Cat" Jordan sneaker is expected to pounce back into the sneaker game on November 28, which is also Black Friday. The shoes will release through Nike's SNKRS app for $220.

