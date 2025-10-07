From Nike to On Running, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now

This weekly guide sorts the very best from the rest when it comes to the saturated world of sneaker releases, with information on release dates and where to buy. Please note: Some sneakers may sell out at speed.

On x Post Archive Faction Cloudmonster Hyper

On

Release Date: October 9

Editor's Notes: As the name suggests, On's Cloudmonster sneaker is monstrously large. But you can trust Post Archive Faction to transform this imposing techy running shoe into something more sleek and minimal.

As has been the case with all of PAF's stylish On running shoes so far, the upper construction is streamlined, loud branding is removed, and the whole shoe is dressed in a single neutral hue.

PUMA x A$AP Rocky Mostro Gabbia

Puma

Release Date: October 9

Editor's Notes: One of the defining features of the PUMA Mostro is its spiked sole unit that spills out onto the upper. The A$AP Rocky-designed Mostro Gabbia turns the shoe even spikier, and adds a wraparound cage alongside faux snakeskin fabric for added effect.

adidas x Pharrell Adistar Jellyfish

adidas

Release Date: Available now from adidas, releasing at select retailers on October 11

Editor's Notes: This Pharrell-designed sneaker sits among the most chunky dad shoes in adidas' selection. And it's certainly the only one that counts jellyfish as its inspiration.

New Balance x WTAPS Abzorb 2010

New Balance

Release Date: October 10

Editor's Notes: WTAPS has already upgraded all of New Balance's classic sneakers with its military-infused design language. So now, the Japanese label has moved onto a new model introduced earlier this year.

The WTAPS x New Balance 2010 keeps its signature grey mesh underlays and tops it off with textured olive green suede. The only contrast to this tasteful color combination is small hits of neon green at the heel.

Nike x Air Afrique Air Max RK61

Nike

Release Date: October 9

Editor's Notes: Is it a sneaker? Is it a leather dress shoe? Well, the Nike Air Max RK61 is kinda both.

The work of Air Afrique, a Parisian creative collective named after a shuttered Pan African airline, this curious hybrid concoction is effectively an Oxford shoe built like an Air Max.

adidas x Song for the Mute Taekwondo MEI

adidas

Release Date: October 10

Editor's Notes: There's a longstanding precedent of stylish tennis sneakers or basketball shoes crossing over into streetwear circles. Taekwondo, however, that is a new sport to mine for fashionable purposes.

Bad Bunny came first, reviving this long-forgotten sleek sneaker with a sole unit so thin it's barely there. Next comes Australian menswear label Song for the Mute, dressing the shoe in a shaggy pre-scuffed suede fabric.

ASICS x FACETASM Gel-Kayano 14

Asics

Release Date: October 11

Editor's Notes: Contrasting colors, textures, and fabrics all unite on the FACETASM x ASICS Gel-Kayano 14. And while it's an admittedly busy design, it all combines surprisingly effectively.

