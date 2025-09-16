The Nike Air Max Dress Shoe Is a Loco Formal-Sportswear Crossover

The Nike x Air Afrique Air Max RK61 isn’t a sneaker. Not really.

This is a leather dress shoe, a close relative to a formal Oxford shoe, built as though it were a Nike sneaker. The Air Max RK61 is a collision of sporty and formal footwear codes that were never meant to be combined.

Air Afrique, a Parisian creative collective named after a shuttered Pan African airline, is the mastermind behind this curious hybrid concoction.

“The notion of Air is deeply connected to our history,” said Ahmadou-Bamba Thiam, a member of the Air Afrique collective and editor of its magazine. “We also speak of Air as a symbolic, metaphorical elevation through culture and humanity. This concept was really our starting point for the product design.”

The collective combined the heel of a dress shoe with the air bubble that’s been providing bounce to Nike Air Max sneakers for the better part of a half-decade.

Seeing the tubular air unit of an Air Max 1 sneaker brought onto this shoe is, frankly, bizarre. An instantly recognizable piece of sneaker technology is suddenly somewhere it's never been before, on the heel of a dapper leather dress shoe. However, the shoe’s upper also doesn’t stick to conventions.

A zip closure, like that found on techy ‘90s Nike sneakers, is attached to the top of the design, its zipper pull shaped like the Air Afrique airline’s original logo.

This Air Afrique Air Max does feel like a natural successor to Nike’s recent Air Max sneaker-loafer made with the Serena Williams Design Collective. It’s a similar mashup of disparate footwear styles, has the signature cushioning of an Air Max, and keeps the Nike branding to a minimum.

However, there is one major difference. Where Nike's loafer is only available in women’s sizes, the Air Afrique Air Max will arrive on Nike's website in all sizes come October 9.

During a time of sneaker-loafer ubiquity, it’s easy to point at these shoes as Nike getting in on the hype. However, the American sportswear label has long been a proponent of the hybrid formal sneaker.

In the ‘80s, Nike released its sporty Vagabond loafer. Plus, G-Dragon’s Nike Kwondo from 2021 arguably offers a more extreme form of hybridized formal shoe. The Nike x Air Afrique Air Max RK61 is an admittedly unorthodox crossover, but it's also classic Nike.

