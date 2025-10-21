From Nike to Reebok, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now

This weekly guide sorts the very best from the rest when it comes to the saturated world of sneaker releases, with information on release dates and where to buy. Please note: Some sneakers may sell out at speed.

Nike GT Future Fire

Nike

Release Date: October 25

Editor's Notes: The Nike G.T. Future is Nike's most futuristic basketball shoe, both visually and in terms of its technology. The sculptural silhouette, which looks like something from another planet, hides Nike's most advanced underfoot technology.

ASICS x INVINCIBLE Gel-Nimbus 10.1

Asics

Release Date: October 23

Editor's Notes: Celebrating a decade of collaborations, INVINCIBLE revives its deconstructed ASICS GEL-NIMBUS 10.1. Made from a mix of suede and plastic polymers, the industrial grey color scheme with hits of blue and red, references the digital age and glitch aesthetics.

Paraboot x Universal Works Michael

Universal Works

Release Date: October 23

Editor's Notes: "For me, it's not about ‘perfect' things, but real, honest, authentic things," Universal Works' founder David Keyte told Highsnobiety ahead of the release of his first Paraboot collaboration.

That love for the imperfect led to this shoe (titled "La Beauté Dans L’Imperfection"), which celebrates the distinct marks left by Paraboot's traditional shoemaking process. Handmade from calf leather that’s smooth on one side and hairy on the other, the shoe's removable lace tab adds a final refined touch to this understated masterpiece.

Salomon XT-Whisper

Salomon

Release Date: Available Now

Editor's Notes: One major reason why you see Salomon sneakers on the rails in practically every fashionable boutique these days is its mastery of colorways. We recently even interviewed the Salomon team to get to the bottom of all the beautiful palettes found on its shoes.

Here, the XT-Whisper's dusty purple hue with navy overlays is yet another banger.

sacai x UGG Hiker Boot

UGG

Release Date: October 24

Editor's Notes: How do you make one of the coziest winter shoes even warmer? Turn it into a hiking boot. That seems to be the thinking behind the second collaboration between UGG and Japanese luxury label sacai.

The hiking-inspired silhouette even features an extra fuzzy coat of sheepskin peeking through the laces for extra coziness.

Reebok x Sony PlayStation Workout Plus

Reebok

Release Date: October 22

Editor's Notes: Here's a fact to make you feel old: It's been 30 years since the first PlayStation was released. And to celebrate three decades of game consoles, Sony has teamed up with Reebok.

The collaboration delivers a nostalgic, geeky twist to the classic Workout Plus sneaker. Its palette of white and grey mirrors the tones of the original PS1, while subtle co-branding and a removable lace attachment nod to the console’s bulging memory cards.

BEAMS x Clarks Originals Desert Boot

Beams

Release Date: October 25

Editor's Notes: This wheat-toned rework of Clarks’ classic Desert Boot comes via Japanese mega-retailer Beams. The upper, made from a blend of weatherproof GORE-TEX and suede, results in a shoe that manages to feel both smooth and rugged at once.

