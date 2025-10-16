Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Sneakers Born From a Glitchy Computer

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers

INVINCIBLE and ASICS go way back. In 2015, the Taiwanese streetwear label and Japanese sportswear giant first convened with hairy grey suede and navy blue sneakers punctuated with rich pops of red. 

Clearly, it’s a color combination the duo remains fond of because, a decade later, INVINCIBLE and ASICS are bringing it back. Although this time using a different sneaker. 

Shop ASICS

To celebrate ten years of collaborations, INVINCIBLE brings back its ripped-up and deconstructed GEL-NIMBUS 10.1 shoe. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The result is a glitchy love letter to ASICS’ archive, a sneaker that splices old tech, new design language, and digital nostalgia into something that's both familiar and corrupted, like a memory buffering mid-load.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

It’s like trying to draw a GEL-NIMBUS from memory on Photoshop.

invincible
1 / 3

Mesh folds over suede, plastic overlays land slightly off, and colors flicker between grey, red, and blue, a nod to the light model that shaped early computer screens. This is the sequel to the similarly tech-themed and purposefully unfinished “HTTP 404” that dropped earlier this year.

Those distinct rough edges found on the shoe are typical for INVINCIBLE.  Every one of its collaborations feels like a teardown, panels lifted, color codes mixed, eras crosswired.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It’s used this glitchy deconstructivism before with adidas and KITH, turning sneakers into “still-loading” artifacts of sneaker culture.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The INVINCIBLE x ASICS GEL-NIMBUS 10.1 “404 RGB,” dropping October 17 for $214, feels like getting all your favorite pairs spliced into one.

Shop New Arrivals

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • In a World of Fake-Tough Sneakers, ASICS' Cordura Shoes Are the Real Deal
  • A Different Flavor of Y2K Dad Shoe (EXCLUSIVE)
  • doublet's Next ASICS Sneaker Is the "Strangest Comfort"
  • ASICS' Lace Dad Shoe Shouldn't Go This Hard
  • Part ASICS Sneaker, Part Table Tennis Court
What To Read Next
  • Nike's Comfiest Clog Goes Giant Grapefruit
  • Nike's Lava-Licious Basketball Sneaker Is Literally Fire
  • Sneakers Born From a Glitchy Computer
  • These Ray-Ban Have Got Beauty & Brains Covered
  • Nothing Smells Like Perfumer H
  • Having Mastered Functional Fabrics, Stone Island Researches Denim
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now