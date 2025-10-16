Sneakers Born From a Glitchy Computer

INVINCIBLE and ASICS go way back. In 2015, the Taiwanese streetwear label and Japanese sportswear giant first convened with hairy grey suede and navy blue sneakers punctuated with rich pops of red.

Clearly, it’s a color combination the duo remains fond of because, a decade later, INVINCIBLE and ASICS are bringing it back. Although this time using a different sneaker.

To celebrate ten years of collaborations, INVINCIBLE brings back its ripped-up and deconstructed GEL-NIMBUS 10.1 shoe.

The result is a glitchy love letter to ASICS’ archive, a sneaker that splices old tech, new design language, and digital nostalgia into something that's both familiar and corrupted, like a memory buffering mid-load.

It’s like trying to draw a GEL-NIMBUS from memory on Photoshop.

Mesh folds over suede, plastic overlays land slightly off, and colors flicker between grey, red, and blue, a nod to the light model that shaped early computer screens. This is the sequel to the similarly tech-themed and purposefully unfinished “HTTP 404” that dropped earlier this year.

Those distinct rough edges found on the shoe are typical for INVINCIBLE. Every one of its collaborations feels like a teardown, panels lifted, color codes mixed, eras crosswired.

It’s used this glitchy deconstructivism before with adidas and KITH, turning sneakers into “still-loading” artifacts of sneaker culture.

The INVINCIBLE x ASICS GEL-NIMBUS 10.1 “404 RGB,” dropping October 17 for $214, feels like getting all your favorite pairs spliced into one.

