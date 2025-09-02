From Vans to Nike, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now

This weekly guide sorts the very best from the rest when it comes to the saturated world of sneaker releases, with information on release dates and where to buy. Please note: Some sneakers may sell out at speed.

Raffles, friends and family releases, and player exclusives — all of that before a mere mention of the many fire general sneaker releases out there. The world of sneaker drops can be a tricky place to navigate, but we’re here to help. Behold, the best of the best of what's arriving on shop floors this week.

This week’s selection sees new chapters arrive for long-established collaborations — Nike x Supreme and Salehe Bembury x New Balance — as well as the arrival of a long-awaited pair of Converse basketball shoes.

The cream of the sneaker crop awaits you. What are you waiting for?

Shop the best sneaker releases on the market, as well as upcoming sneaker drops, below.

Salehe Bembury x New Balance 1000

New Balance

Release Date: September 5

Editor's Notes: This is an objectively busy sneaker, though not by Salehe Bembury's standards. Mixing disparate textures and vivid colors in this manner is what the relentless sneaker collaborator does.

Nike x Harris Tweed Dunk Low

Nike

Release Date: September 3

Editor's Notes: A certified classic sneaker meets traditional Scottish craft to create the Nike x Harris Tweed Dunk Low.

Harris Tweed, a rustic form of tweed cloth, is normally found on blazers or checkered scarves. However, here, the wool material is adding texture to a sneaker.

HAL Studios x adidas Intimidation Low

HSDT

Release Date: September 3

Editor's Notes: When adidas' Intimidation sneaker first released in the '90s, it had the futuristic look of a shoe from a time ahead. So, no surprise it still looks so contemporary over 25 years later.

HAL Studios' remake of the adidas Intimidation Low is simple, really. The sneaker-focused design studio takes a retro-futuristic '90s basketball shoe, decks it out in two clean colorways, and give it some technical upgrades (such as adding carbon fibre to the heel guard).

Converse SHAI 001

Nike

Release Date: September 4

Editor's Notes: Shai is already one of the NBA's best-dressed players. So, it's only right that he gets to craft a basketball shoe befitting of his distinct tastes.

This techy zip-up sneaker is the pinnacle of Converse’s basketball technology, utilizing all the innovations available at its disposal, both from Converse and its parent company Nike.

Saucony x Metagirl Progrid Paramount "Daughter of the Moon"

Naked Copenhagen

Release Date: September 5

Editor's Notes: You've heard of pearl earrings, but how about pearl sneakers? METAGIRL, the creative force who's been adding trinkets to footwear long before it was a trend, gives these dad shoes a soft feminine touch. And if you spin it around, the back of the shoe has a pearl incorporated into the heel.

Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low

Supreme

Release Date: September 4

Editor's Notes: All-black nubuck leather, some small hits of branding, and a contrasting red lining are the extent of Supreme's modifications to the Nike SB Dunk Low. It might be the most pared-back Nike x Supreme Dunk yet, but that's not a bad thing. A sneaker this legendary doesn't need any major changes.

Vans Premium Old Skool Wrap Karina

Vans

Release Date: September 4

Editor's Notes: Created in collaboration with Californian surfer Karina Rozunko, this is a skate shoe moonlighting as a firefighter jacket. Or so it would seem based on the three metal fireman clasps on the top of these Vans Old Skool sneakers.

Want to keep browsing? Download the Highsnobiety app for all the hottest products and brands from the Highsnobiety Shop. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.