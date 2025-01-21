Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

adidas & HAL STUDIOS Bring Back Pure '90s Basketball Nostalgia

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers

Sneaker culture thrives on nostalgia, and with its latest release adidas has mastered the art of blending heritage with innovation. Behold the adidas Intimidation Low, a reimagined classic basketball shoe that debuted in 1999, originally designed by the visionary Shane Ward. 

This latest iteration, developed in collaboration with creative forces HAL STUDIOS and the adidas Consortium team, injects a fresh and contemporary edge to a basketball silhouette that was, and still is, ahead of its time.

Shop adidas
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

At its core, the 2025 version of the Intimidation Low stays true to its basketball roots of bridging performance and style but crucially adds a newly designed translucent RPU molded cage, now redefined as a singular organic form that seamlessly integrates with the shoe’s fluid lines. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

This element enhances the sneaker's aesthetic and provides the structural support and durability needed during high-intensity basketball movements. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Intimidation Low boasts a mix of premium synthetics and breathable mesh, delivering a lightweight yet supportive feel, and comes in three colorways — black, white, and neon green. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

These additions speak to adidas' relentless pursuit of pushing design boundaries while respecting the DNA that made this silhouette a cult favorite among late ‘90s hoopers and sneaker collectors alike.

In an era where basketball sneakers have become a playground for futuristic designs and tech-driven performance, the Intimidation stands out as a refined nod to adidas' archival heritage, all while fitting seamlessly into their modern basketball lines, such as the Harden Vol. series, the Dame line, and the Crazy Explosive series.

Set to release in Spring 2025, this revival isn’t just about aesthetics—it’s about re-establishing the Intimidation as a contender in the modern basketball shoe landscape, blending innovation with a nod to its '90s origins.

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • adidas' Scrumptious Samba-Flavored Sneaker Is a Butter-Soft Treat
  • adidas’ Italian Sneaker Looks Best in a Canadian Tuxedo
  • adidas’ Brunch-Ready Samba Is Straight from the Chocolate Factory
  • This Suave adidas Dress Shoe Is Literally an Espresso Sunrise
What To Read Next
  • These Ultra-Slick GORE-TEX Nikes Eat Rainy Days for Breakfast
  • Thom Browne Says His First Sneaker Collab Could Only Be "With ASICS, of Course" (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Vans Turned Its Calmest Shredder into a Crazy Thick Clog
  • An adidas Sneaker So Good, Not Even Bad Weather Can Ruin Its Outfit
  • adidas' Italian Sneaker Is a Sweet Strawberry Açai Drink
  • Nike’s Tastefully Tonal Air Max Is a "Butter Yellow" Gem
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now