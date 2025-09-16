From Converse to New Balance, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now

This weekly guide sorts the very best from the rest when it comes to the saturated world of sneaker releases, with information on release dates and where to buy. Please note: Some sneakers may sell out at speed.

This week’s selection sees new chapters arrive for long-established collaborations — Converse x Our Legacy and The Whitaker Group x New Balance — as well as the arrival of trail shoes with removable rubber caterpillars (yes, seriously).

Converse x Our Legacy WORK SHOP Chuck 70

Our Legacy

Release Date: Available now

Editor's Notes: "Vintage shoes [are] irregular, something human. That is so beautiful," Our Legacy cofounder Jockum Hallin told Highsnobiety ahead of the launch of this new Converse x Our Legacy Workshop sneaker. To replicate those beautiful irregularities, the designer made sure these Chuck 70s were made with hand-pulled foxing and punched-out vent holes.

Any irregularities in the sneaker's construction aren't considered mistakes, but personality-providing quirks.

JJJJound x Crocs Realtree Clog

Crocs

Release Date: September 18

Editor's Notes: JJJJound's previous Crocs collaborations have literally just been normal Crocs clogs with the JJJJound logo. This time? They're normal Crocs Clogs in Realtrea camo. And the JJJJound logo, of course.

The Whitaker Group x New Balance 740

The Whitaker Group

Release Date: September 17

Editor's Notes: The Whitaker Group and New Balance's approach to sneaker collaborations is distinct for its simplicity. Whenever the two come together, it's an exercise in tasteful and considered fabric combinations. Easier said than done.

HOKA x UNNA Speedgoat 2

unna

Release Date: September 19

Editor's Notes: Yes, those are removable rubber caterpillars on the top of these chunky trail sneakers. Because, well, why not?

END. x Saucony Omni 9

end.

Release Date: September 19

Editor's Notes: Last month, it was Salomon sneakers inspired by avocados. This month, END. is releasing collaborative Saucony shoes inspired by green olives. We're not complaining though, these food-themed sneakers are proving to be delicious.

adidas SPZL MUNDIAL TEAM F.C.

end.

Release Date: September 18

Editor's Notes: These are turf boots almost too beautiful to play in. From adidas' high-end Spezial diffusion line comes these limited-edition football shoes in luxe leather.

Air Jordan 3 Retro "El Vuelo"

nike

Release Date: September 20

Editor's Notes: Imagine a luchador mask, the traditional colorful face coverings worn by wrestlers, as a sneaker. Well, that is effectively what this new Nike Jordan 3 is.

