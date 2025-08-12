From Nike to Salomon, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now

This weekly guide sorts the very best from the rest when it comes to the saturated world of sneaker releases, with information on release dates and where to buy. Please note: Some sneakers may sell out at speed.

Raffles, friends and family releases, and player exclusives — all of that before a mere mention of the many fire general sneaker releases out there. The world of sneaker drops can be a tricky place to navigate, but we’re here to help. Behold, the best of the best of what's arriving on shop floors this week.

This week’s selection sees new chapters arrive for long-established collaborations — Nike x Nigel Sylvester and adidas Originals x Liam Gallagher Achille Spezial — as well as the arrival of yet another Converse 1908 Jogger by Tyler, The Creator.

Air Jordan Nigel Sylvester 1 Low Sneaker

END.

Release Date: August 16

Editor's Notes: Inspired by the natural wear and tear of Sylvester's biking shoes, these Jordans only get "Better With Time." The sneakers feature pre-scuffed black leather and yellowed soles that create an aged, distressed, and worn-in feel.

New Balance 204L

New Balance

Release Date: August 13

Editor's Notes: New Balance's newest dad shoe, the slim-shaped 204L, gets a fresh "Linen" colorway for its second in-line drop. And the Miu Miu-flavored sneaker has never looked cleaner.

adidas Originals x Liam Gallagher Achille Spezial

footdistrict

Release Date: August 15

Editor's Notes: 15 years later, Oasis returns. And so does the merch.

Lead singer Liam Gallagher is dropping a limited-edition take on adidas’ archival ‘70s Achille model. And since this sneaker is from adidas SPZL, a premium diffusion line largely dedicated to terrace clobber, you can expect the materials to be top-of-the-line adidas cloth.

Plus, this sneaker's dropping alongside Noel Gallagher’s complementary Marathon SPZL in a deep navy scheme. Now that they’re finally reunited, it’s only right that the brothers and bandmates drop their collaborative shoes on the same day.

END. x Salomon XT-Whisper Void

END.

Release Date: August 15

Editor's Notes: Avocado and salmon? Delicious. Avocado and Salomon? Also, delicious.

As part of END.'s ongoing 20th anniversary, the retailer cooked up an avocado-themed Salomon trail shoe. Inspired by the corner shop, a true cornerstone of British daily life, the sneaker includes rich avocado green uppers finished with a surprise pink sockliner that nods to smoked salmon — the perfect accompaniment for avocado.

Converse x Tyler, The Creator 1908 Jogger

Converse

Release Date: August 12

Editor's Notes: Tyler, The Creator is reviving Converse’s 1908 Jogger shoe through his GOLF le FLEUR* label. This time, the slim-shaped retro runner receives a nylon base, hairy suede overlays, and is finished with custom le FLEUR branding on the sidewall.

The inspiration behind the design? Well, Tyler recently told Highsnobiety that he "thought the shoes looked fire.” And it's as simple as that.

Nike Nocta Glide Sneaker

END.

Release Date: August 15

Editor's Notes: Thanks to Drake, Nike’s sub-label NOCTA is releasing another Glide sneaker inspired by basketball's stylish past. This drop features the iconic “bug-eyed” sole, a nod to classic 90s hoops design, while introducing breathable mesh uppers in a brand-new colorway for a fresh, lightweight look and feel.

HOKA U MACH X CAGED

Packer

Release Date: Available Now

Editor's Notes: This HOKA's “caged” upper design, inspired by amoeba-like organic shapes in nature, blends biology with futuristic style, making it as much a conversation piece as a performance running shoe. Reflective details enhance visibility, keeping you eye-catching and safer during night runs or urban adventures.

