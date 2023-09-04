Sign up to never miss a drop
JJJJound’s Crocs Look, Er, Minimal

Tayler Willson

If you weren’t already privy of JJJJound’s penchant for minimalist garments, you will be shortly.

The Montreal-based designer, better known as Justin Saunders, has taken to Instagram to tease a look at his upcoming Crocs collaboration that looks to comprise a monochromatic white take of the latter’s Classic Clog silhouette.

Typically, JJJJound is giving little away with the teaser which was posted to Instagram on September 4.

The image appears to show a birds eye view of three different sized clogs (which suggests that the collaboration could come with kids’ sizes included) with JJJJound-branded heel straps in an all white colorway.

Simple? Sure. Although it'll be interesting to see how much they'll sell for considering Crocs' inline white Classic Clogs sell for $49.99.

JJJJound’s simple takes on already-popular silhouettes is nothing new. In fact, the Canadian label is arguably one of the most prolific collaborators in the game right now.

In the six months month alone JJJJound has reworked takes of Reebok’s Club C, adidas’ Samba and Salomon’s XT-4, not to mention its all white summer-ready spin on Vans’ Sk8-Hi, Authentic, and Slip-On silhouettes.

Similarly, Crocs is no slouch when it comes to a partnership or two with Palace, Feng Chen Wang, and MSCHF all teaming up with the rubber clog aficionados in recent months.

That being the case, it was really only a matter of time before JJJJound and Crocs would find themselves in cahoots.

I suppose the only question now is: how minimal can a Croc really be? Well, if early images are anything to go by: very!

