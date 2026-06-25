ASICS Just Made the Dad Shoe Summer Sweat Proof

The good ol’ dad shoe is great. We know this. But when it comes to this time of year, they can feel a little overkill. Hefty, chunky, sweaty, but luckily ASICS came prepared.

Meet the GT-2160 Breeze.

This is what happens when ASICS reimagines a heritage trainer for the heat. The GT-2160 Breeze keeps all the best parts of the OG but dials up the summer readiness with strategic cut-outs and panels that let your feet actually breathe.

A nice touch at the best of times. Damn essential in a heatwave.

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It’s still got that unmistakable 2010s runner look, sleek, sculpted, and with just enough edge, but now it’s genuinely wearable when the sun’s blazing. Plus, that “glacier grey” colorway is the perfect shade for summer.

The vibe is all easy movement with pure airflow and zero sweat stress. Forget trudging around in heavy sneakers all season. With the Breeze on your feet, those muggy city walks or long festival days just got a major upgrade.

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Summer’s never seen a dad shoe this breezy.

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