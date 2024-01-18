From New Balance to Crocs, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases

This weekly guide sorts the very best from the rest when it comes to the saturated world of sneaker releases, with information on prices and where to buy. Please note — some sneakers may sell out at speed.

Raffles, friends and family, and player exclusives — all of that before a mere mention of the many fire general sneaker releases out there. The world of sneaker drops can be a tricky place to navigate, but we’re here to help. Behold, the best of the best of what you can actually buy on the open market, right now.

This week’s selection is about as balanced as we’ve seen so far, featuring collaborations, classic sportswear brands, and good old outdoor sneakers (with a twist).

The cream of the sneaker crop awaits you. What are you waiting for?

Shop the best sneaker releases on the market, as well as upcoming sneaker drops, below.

Crocs x Hello Kitty Siren Clog

Hello Kitty Siren Clog $100 Crocs Buy at Crocs

Hello Kitty, the beloved feline icon, celebrates its 50th anniversary with a bedazzled version of the Crocs Siren Clog. Limited edition and detailed with an allover print, the shoe arrives with customizable Jibbitz charms that are sure to add a level of cuteness to your wardrobe.

Nike SB Ishod 2

Though it's been a little more than 10 years since Ishod Wair won Thrasher's Skater of the Year, the New Jersey native has yet to slow down and has rightfully been rewarded with his second SB pro model. The new model is akin to sneakers past, as it features shock-absorbing air bubbles at the heel with a jewel-inspired Swoosh logo.

New Balance MADE in UK 991v1 'Pale Khaki'

New Balance is starting the year off right, updating its classic 991v1 sneaker with premium materials for its Finale Pack. The model swaps the traditional mesh upper for a perforated nubuck that fluidly compliments the khaki suede overlays.

Nike Air Footscape Woven 'Light Orewood Brown'

Originally released in 1996, the Air Footscape has become one of the sneaker stan's most beloved silhouettes with its woven upper that prioritizes premium materials. The 'Light Orewood Brown' colorway is no different — showcasing a hairy, muted suede upper and hits of brown that blend seamlessly into the jet-black outsole.

Athletics Footwear FTWR 2.0 Mid

London-based brand Athletics Footwear has taken several strides since serving up its first model just under 5 years ago. Crafted for adverse terrains, the new FTWR 2.0 Mid is made with a Duracomp lugged outsole and jacquard woven mesh upper with a waterproof finish.

PUMA Easy Rider Premium

Easy Rider Premium $145 PUMA Buy at Highsnobiety

PUMA continues to bring back its retro models with a new colorway of its Easy Rider Premium. Outfitted in a glacial gray colorway with a lugged, gum rubber outsole, the leather Formstrip logo along the sides add the finishing touches to this nostalgic '70s silhouette.

