From Wales Bonner to ASICS, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases

This weekly guide sorts the very best from the rest when it comes to the saturated world of sneaker releases, with information on prices and where to buy. Please note — some sneakers may sell out at speed.

Raffles, friends and family, and player exclusives — all of that before a mere mention of the many fire general sneaker releases out there. The world of sneaker drops can be a tricky place to navigate, but we’re here to help. Behold, the best of the best of what you can actually buy on the open market, right now.

This week’s selection is about as balanced as we’ve seen so far, featuring collaborations, classic sportswear brands, and some seriously futuristic sneakers.

The cream of the sneaker crop awaits you. What are you waiting for?

Shop the best sneaker releases on the market, as well as upcoming sneaker drops, below.

adidas Bad Bunny x Leo Messi Gazelle Indoor

adidas Bad Bunny x Leo Messi Gazelle Indoor $180 Buy at adidas CONFIRMED

Release Date: Out now

Editor's Notes: Two of adidas' most high-profile collaborators, the musician behind the most-streamed album in the world and the footballer with the most Ballons d'Ors in history, combine for a heavyweight line-up.

Taking on Bad Bunny's signature twisted Gazelle model, the sneaker is decked out in brown leather with both Lionel Messi's and Bad Bunny's signatures scribbled on adidas' inimitable three stripes.

Hal Studios x ASICS Gel-Kayano 20

ASICS x Hal Studios Gel-Kayano 20 TBA Buy at HAL STUDIOS

Release Date: October 29

Editor's Notes: A release that's been teased since early 2024, Hal Studios and ASICS' velcro-strapped sneakers finally make their debut. This new take on the Gel-Kayano 20, a running shoe from the early 2010s, further pushes the velcro agenda.

A Ma Maniére x Nike Air Max 95 W.Y.W.S.

Nike x A Ma Maniére Air Max 95 $190 Buy at A Ma Maniére

Release Date: October 25

Editor's Notes: Nike and A Ma Maniére's While You Were Sleeping collection continues to deliver. Comprising six sneakers accompanied by limited-edition apparel, its latest drop is these luxe leather Air Maxes.

Plush suede, grainy leather, and smooth leather dotted with small ventilation holes are among the various textures mixed and matched across the Air Max 95’s signature wavy paneling. Plus, extra detailing comes in the form of exposed zig-zag stitching holding together the medial panels.

On x Post Archive Faction (PAF) Cloudventure Peak

Release Date: October 24

Editor's Notes: On and Post Archive Faction's first collaboration was a road-running capsule where experimental paneling meets ultra-chunky running shoes. Their second collaboration goes to the other end of the athletic gear spectrum: a trail running capsule featuring ultra-slim running shoes.

While the On x PAF Cloudventure Peak sneaker has a far less imposing shape than its predecessor, it does keep its experimental paneling and asymmetrical build.

adidas x Wales Bonner Samba

Release Date: October 24

Editor's Notes: The time has come for another adidas x Wales Bonner Samba drop and this time, the frequent collaborators take a swipe at crocodile leather — very exotic!

(Although it must be noted, this is faux crocodile leather.)

PUMA x Heliot Emil Fast-Trac NITRO 3

PUMA x Heliot Emil Fast-Trac NITRO 3 TBA Buy at PUMA

Release Date: October 26

Editor's Notes: PUMA has always made wildly experimental sneakers and Heliot Emil is honoring that legacy by cooking up a futuristic new model with the sportswear giant.

The chunky shoe is built without laces, instead using a wire-driven fit system, and comes with a technical, sock-like knitted upper. This is not your typical sneaker.

