Hal Studios Is Cooking Up Brand New ASICS

ASICS and Hal Studios are kicking off 2024 by teasing images of a totally new silhouette.
Showcased on Hal Studio's creative director John Bouquet's Instagram, the new-look collaborative sneakers, which have been described as "Prototypes" are pictured spilling out of an open suitcase in a duo of colors.
Although release information for the sneakers is currently underwraps, the new mesh-heavy, velcro-strapped sneaker looks to be picking where Hal Studios and ASICS' three-part GEL-1130 releases left off.
There's the familiar mix of brown and black leather layered over neutral-colored mesh from its previous exploits with ASICS as well as what looks like an all-black pair poking out from underneath.
But there's no guarantee that all of these variations hit the market at some point — in fact, there's no guarantee that any of them will. As Bouquet was careful to outline, these are prototypes that the two labels are working on.
Currently being dubbed online as a new take on the Gel-Kayano 20, a running show from the early 2010s, this would mark the first time that the model has been brought back by ASICS Sportstyle — the lifestyle-centered arm of ASICS.
The news of a new collaboration with Hal Studios arrives days into a new year that ASICS has started on the front foot.
So far, 2024 has seen the Japanese brand tease a tongue-less take on the Gel-NYC, a mesh-centered collaboration with Earls Collection, and release a new Gel-Kayano 14 together with atmos (which is launching on the atmos Japan website through a raffle that opens tomorrow).
After having a strong year in 2023, it looks like ASICS is keeping its foot firmly on the gas in 2024.