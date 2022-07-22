Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
A Picture-Perfect Postcard From Snow Peak

Written by Jake Silbert in Style
The dog days of summer have me desperate for an escape. Thanks to Snow Peak for providing just that with its lush Fall/Winter 2022 lookbook, showcasing a serene Japanese getaway.

Presumably lensed somewhere around its native Niigata Prefecture, a coastal hub towards the north of Japan, Snow Peak's FW22 imagery highlights standout pieces from its seasonal collection but mostly reinforces a vibe. A nice vibe.

That's what these kinds of things are good for, you know. Lookbooks are a dime a dozen these days and everyone does 'em. If you're gonna photograph some clothing or models, you oughta double down on styling and/or scenery.

Launching on Snow Peak's website and at its various stores later this summer, Snow Peak FW22 isn't gonna surprise anyone who's been following the label's garment output over the years.

You have fleece jackets, quilted coats, fire-resistant overalls, knit sweaters, and loads of versatile accessories, running the gamut from oversized puffy snoods to earflap hats lined with warm fuzz.

But the lookbook's primary focus is the beautiful Japanese locales. A seaside getaway, narrow city street, balmy field — it all gave me that picture postcard feel (hello, Promise Ring).

I don't imagine most folks would want to hit the beach in the midst of winter chill but Snow Peak's point is to demonstrate how easy it is to thrive outdoors regardless of season when you're well-equipped for it.

Layer up in some insulating gear, bring your packable (and stylish) camp gear, light a bonfire, bundle up with a blanket, and have a day at the beach, any time of year.

Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
