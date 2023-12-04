Sign up to never miss a drop
Have Snow Peak & New Balance Made The Greatest Winter Boots Ever?

in SneakersWords By Donovan Barnett

There are winter boots, and then there are winter boots — footwear capable of providing unpenetrable cold-weather foot security without compromising on style integrity. The Snow Peak × TOKYO DESIGN STUDIO New Balance's "TDS Niobium Concept 3" ("TDS Niobium Concept 3" for short) comfortably leads in that latter category.  

Looking like something Luke Skywalker would wear during his stint on the icy planet of Hoth, the TDS Niobium Concept 3 is a boot designed specifically for outdoor winter shenanigans when the ground is covered in snow.

The boot's upper is covered by a snow-inspired crisp white & light grey breathable outer shell made from a material dubbed "eVent." The sustainable material provides all-weather protection and is engineered to ensure your feet are safe from wind, rain, and snow.

But the winter defense does not stop there.

The inner portion of the TDS Niobium Concept 3 boots features a dual-layer design incorporating PRIMALOFT. This lightweight padding boasts superior heat retention and water repellency, ensuring no wet toes while hiking in snow and slush.

Upon detaching the removable outer shell, the entire inner boot is revealed, adorned with a custom graphic inspired by the chilly winter sky. Additionally, excerpts from the poem 'Ame Nimo Makezu' by the renowned 20th-century poet and fairy tale writer Kenji Miyazawa are featured.

This is all mounted on an MT580-inspired sole. For the uninitiated, the New Balance MT580, a cult favorite in both Japanese and American streetwear circles, is known for its 'chunky' normcore aesthetic and robust trail running capabilities. Since its debut in the mid-90s, the MT580 has surged in popularity over the past decade, securing its place as a staple in nearly everyone's footwear collection.

The outersole of the TDS Niobium Concept 3 is equipped with VIBRAM to maximize durability and grip on fickle winter grounding.

The collaboration is a harmonious blend, honoring brands that excel in the craft of playful, yet functional design. The TDS Niobium Concept 3 ranks as one of our favorite boots this season, ideal for alpine adventurers or for those simply navigating through snow to reach the office.

Oh, and if you're struggling to decide what to wear with the new highly coveted collaboration, exclusive down jackets and down vests that include the same custom graphics on the part of the boots will drop at the same time as the boots.

The collaboration will initially launch at T-HOUSE New Balance, New Balance's online store, and select Snow Peak directly managed stores. It will then be released at a limited number of stores worldwide starting from January 2024.

It's winter, and the sneaker world is still giving us heat; these are some of the best drops of 2023 so far. 

