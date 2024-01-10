From PUMA to ASICS, Browse This Week's Best Sneaker Releases

This weekly guide sorts the very best from the rest when it comes to the saturated world of sneaker releases, with information on prices and where to buy. Please note — some sneakers may sell out at speed.

PUMA Mostro OG

Release Date: January 13

Editor's Notes: If you haven't been introduced to PUMA's wild archive yet, then you'll be shocked at the number of experimental sneakers the brand created in the late '90s and early 2000s. One of those is the Mostro, which is making its triumphant return this week with the release of two colorways.

New Balance x Salehe Bembury 1906

1906R $195 Salehe Bembury x New Balance Buy at StockX

Release Date: January 11

Editor's Notes: After having a strong 2023, the New Balance 1906 is destined to get more attention this year. So far, NB is starting strong by collaborating with Salehe Bembury on what might be the best 1906 to date.

END. x adidas Centennial Low

Release Date: January 12

Editor's Notes: A classic shoe from the adidas' archives, retailer END. has made the Centennial Low look even more retro through this off-white colorway with a yellowed sole that looks perfectly aged.

atmos x ASICS Gel-Kayano 14

Release Date: A raffle is open now on the atmos website and closes January 12.

Editor's Notes: We might only be two weeks into the new year but ASICS is already winning 2024. The Japanese brand has a host of noteworthy releases lined up for this year and its atmos collaboration is one that we're particularly excited about.

Snow Peak x New Balance Niobium C_3 Boots

Niobium C_3 Boots $284 Snow Peak x New Balance Buy at Slam Jam

Release Date: Out now

Editor's Notes: This collaborative shoe is a new take on New Balance's classic 580 model, although you wouldn't know it at first glance. Snow Peak has made the sneaker almost unrecognizable as it has transformed it into a utilitarian winter boot.

Naruto x ASICS Gel-Nyc 'Naruto'

Release Date: 11 January

Editor's Notes: One of the most popular anime and manga franchises ever created, Naruto has been the subject of multiple streetwear collections in the past. Now, the time has come for Naruto Uzumaki to have his own ASICS sneaker.

