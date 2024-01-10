Sign up to never miss a drop
From PUMA to ASICS, Browse This Week's Best Sneaker Releases

in SneakersWords By Tom Barker

This weekly guide sorts the very best from the rest when it comes to the saturated world of sneaker releases, with information on prices and where to buy. Please note — some sneakers may sell out at speed.

Raffles, friends and family, and player exclusives — all of that before a mere mention of the many excellent general sneaker releases out there. The world of sneaker drops can be a tricky place to navigate, but we’re here to help. Behold, the best of the best of what you can actually buy on the open market, right now.

This week’s selection is about as balanced as we’ve seen so far, featuring collaborations, classic sportswear brands, and good old snow boots (with a twist).

The cream of the sneaker crop awaits you. What are you waiting for?

Shop the best sneaker releases on the market, as well as upcoming sneaker drops, below.

PUMA Mostro OG

Image on Highsnobiety

Mostro OG

$159

PUMA

Buy at END.

Release Date: January 13

Editor's Notes: If you haven't been introduced to PUMA's wild archive yet, then you'll be shocked at the number of experimental sneakers the brand created in the late '90s and early 2000s. One of those is the Mostro, which is making its triumphant return this week with the release of two colorways.

New Balance x Salehe Bembury 1906

Image on Highsnobiety

1906R

$195

Salehe Bembury x New Balance

Buy at StockX

Release Date: January 11

Editor's Notes: After having a strong 2023, the New Balance 1906 is destined to get more attention this year. So far, NB is starting strong by collaborating with Salehe Bembury on what might be the best 1906 to date.

END. x adidas Centennial Low

Image on Highsnobiety

Centennial Low

$159

END. x adidas

Buy at END.

Release Date: January 12

Editor's Notes: A classic shoe from the adidas' archives, retailer END. has made the Centennial Low look even more retro through this off-white colorway with a yellowed sole that looks perfectly aged.

atmos x ASICS Gel-Kayano 14

Image on Highsnobiety

Gel-Kayano 14

$145

atmos x ASICS

Buy at Atmos Tokyo

Release Date: A raffle is open now on the atmos website and closes January 12.

Editor's Notes: We might only be two weeks into the new year but ASICS is already winning 2024. The Japanese brand has a host of noteworthy releases lined up for this year and its atmos collaboration is one that we're particularly excited about.

Snow Peak x New Balance Niobium C_3 Boots

Image on Highsnobiety

Niobium C_3 Boots

$284

Snow Peak x New Balance

Buy at Slam Jam

Release Date: Out now

Editor's Notes: This collaborative shoe is a new take on New Balance's classic 580 model, although you wouldn't know it at first glance. Snow Peak has made the sneaker almost unrecognizable as it has transformed it into a utilitarian winter boot.

Naruto x ASICS Gel-Nyc 'Naruto'

Image on Highsnobiety

Gel-Nyc 'Naruto'

$185

Naruto x ASICS

Buy at asics

Release Date: 11 January

Editor's Notes: One of the most popular anime and manga franchises ever created, Naruto has been the subject of multiple streetwear collections in the past. Now, the time has come for Naruto Uzumaki to have his own ASICS sneaker.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

