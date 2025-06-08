Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

The New Balance Sneaker Reheating Its Retro Runner Nachos

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Following a runway debut earlier this year, New Balance's 471 sneaker, the brand's latest sporty lifestyle model, takes its first steps into the sneaker world.

New Balance has already prepared a few solid colorways of the retro-style sneaker, which shares the likeness of Nike's timeless Daybreak (but in old-school New Balance clothes).

Shop New Balance 471

"Arid Stone" is the latest 471 colorway, which not only looks good but truly captures the essence of the sneaker (it's a new shoe that looks like New Balance's old running models).

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Part of the brand's Grey Day collection, the New Balance 471 "Arid Stone" sees the model wrapped in satisfying vintage-style grey shades. The scheme tops the shoe's signature crisp nylon and hairy suede uppers, resulting in this worn-in look as if New Balance plucked the all-new runner straight from the past. But it didn't.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

As we speak, the New Balance 471 "Arid Stone" sneakers are currently available at KITH and CNCPTS for just 100 bucks.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Junya Watanabe MAN currently has its own muted spin on the way, which debuted at the brand's Fall/Winter 2025 presentation in January. The label has also taken other New Balance hits, such as its Minimus shoes and 1906 sneaker-loafer, for spins in the past.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Everything that Junya touches turns to gold, basically. Who knows? The New Balance 471 may be the next golden NB sneaker.

​​SHOP NEW BALANCE SNEAKERS

Shop All New Balance
New Balance2010
$185.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
New BalanceM10L
$130.00
Available in:
Several sizes
New Balance2010
$185.00
Available in:
Several sizes

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. 

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Jack Harlow Made a Slick New Balance Soccer Sneaker
  • Joe Freshgoods Made a New Balance That Massages Your Foot
  • Stone Island's First-Ever New Balance Skate Shoe Is a Techy Beauty
  • Kith Serves up Clean New Balance Dad Shoes, Knicks-Style
  • Stone Island’s First American-Made New Balance, Powered by Its Innovative Archive
What To Read Next
  • PUMA's Sneaker of the Moment Is Washed (In the Best Way)
  • The New Balance Sneaker Reheating Its Retro Runner Nachos
  • The Return of the Ultimate Anti-Hype Hype Watch
  • adidas' Killer Training Sneaker Has Gone Minimalist
  • Streetwear That Sounds as Good as It Looks
  • A Beautiful Buttery Nike Air Force 1 for an Iconic Kobe Moment
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now