The New Balance Sneaker Reheating Its Retro Runner Nachos

Following a runway debut earlier this year, New Balance's 471 sneaker, the brand's latest sporty lifestyle model, takes its first steps into the sneaker world.

New Balance has already prepared a few solid colorways of the retro-style sneaker, which shares the likeness of Nike's timeless Daybreak (but in old-school New Balance clothes).

"Arid Stone" is the latest 471 colorway, which not only looks good but truly captures the essence of the sneaker (it's a new shoe that looks like New Balance's old running models).

Part of the brand's Grey Day collection, the New Balance 471 "Arid Stone" sees the model wrapped in satisfying vintage-style grey shades. The scheme tops the shoe's signature crisp nylon and hairy suede uppers, resulting in this worn-in look as if New Balance plucked the all-new runner straight from the past. But it didn't.

As we speak, the New Balance 471 "Arid Stone" sneakers are currently available at KITH and CNCPTS for just 100 bucks.

Junya Watanabe MAN currently has its own muted spin on the way, which debuted at the brand's Fall/Winter 2025 presentation in January. The label has also taken other New Balance hits, such as its Minimus shoes and 1906 sneaker-loafer, for spins in the past.

Everything that Junya touches turns to gold, basically. Who knows? The New Balance 471 may be the next golden NB sneaker.

