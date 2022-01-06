LOEWE & Studio Ghibli Drop (& Sell Out of) 'Sprited Away' Collection

Brand: Studio Ghibli's Spirited Away x LOEWE

Release Date: January 7

Price: $500 for T-shirts to $6,400 for appliqué sweaters.

Buy: LOEWE's website and flagship stores — see a full list of LOEWE x Spirited Away stockists here and note that the online store will not restock

Editor's Notes: After a few weeks of ooh'ing and aah'ing over LOEWE's Sprited Away collaboration, the much-anticipated collection's release date is finally upon us and the luxury maison is celebrating the drop by unveiling a Juergen Teller-lensed campaign.

In case you missed the memo, LOEWE and the house of Hayao Miyazaki teased their latest collaboration in late 2021, following their blockbuster Totoro collab by commemorating another Ghibli classic.

After offering an official look at LOEWE & Ghibli's Sprited Away collection, the new campaign offers a closer look at the special goods, including sweaters laden with heroine Chihiro, infant-turned-mouse Boh, and, of course, the inimitable No-Face.

Of course, myriad accessories accompany the graphic layering pieces, including reworked Puzzle and Cubi bags, Bracelet Pouches, wallets, slippers, and even a giant fringed blanket.

As you'd expect, the graphics incorporate imagery sourced directly from the film, including Chihiro in her hotel staff gear and even the soot sprites that tumble across the boiler room floor.

One hoodie is printed with a more abstract scene, simply putting the legendary Ghibli atmosphere to good use.

It's an impressive array, perhaps even more lush than the Totoro line-up. Pretty befitting for Spirited Away, which scooped an Academy Award upon international release in 2003 and remained the highest-grossing film in Japanese movie history until 2020.

LOEWE, for its part, is only deepening its relationship with Studio Ghibli.

In 2021, it announced deeper support for the Ghibli Museum and this Spirited Away collaboration feels like a worthy symbol of the duo's powerful bonds.

The Spirited Away collaboration sold swiftly over on LOEWE's website before hit LOEWE's flagship stores and stockists — unfortunately, there will be no restocks online though retailers may receive additional stock.

Similarly, more drops may be en route, considering that some pieces seen in the campaign (like the No-Face slippers) are not available online.

Then, begin placing bets about the next inevitable Ghibli x LOEWE crossover. Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind feels like a worthy follow-up, considering LOEWE's love of organic aesthetics, though the incredibly fun (and no less beautiful) Kiki's Delivery Service is perhaps even more deserving of the luxury label's attention.