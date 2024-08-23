Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

adidas’ Camo Gazelle Is Not Your Regular Golfing Collab

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

Metalwood Studio is not your average golfing brand. So, it’s fitting that Metalwood Studio’s first adidas collaboration is not your average golfing sneaker — in fact, it’s not a golf shoe at all. 

Part of a new crop of brands pushing golf fashion to new, more stylish places, Metalwood Studio operates in the crosssection between golf and streetwear. And, like any streetwear label worth its salt, the brand has linked up with a sportswear giant to release an exclusive sneaker.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Metalwood Studio’s first adidas collaboration takes the adidas Gazelle, an iconic sneaker first released in the ‘60s, and reimagines it with the brand’s signature print.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

As well as being a brand pushing the streetwear golf agenda, Metalwood Studio is one of the labels pushing the camouflage revival and its adidas Gazelle utilizes camo for the base of the shoe. 

Contrasting the camo base, gold Metalwood branding sits above adidas’ three stripes, rendered in black leather, while black suede overlays also offer some respite from the camo action. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The sneakers were first unveiled at Paris Fashion Week earlier this year and are now dropping on August 23 at 11 am PST exclusively from the Metalwood website.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Metalwood announced the surprise drop through a video where the shoes are traded in a shady deal. The video is both a great piece of marketing and a salient reminder of the resellers you'll have to deal with if you're not quick to cop a pair of these limited-edition sneakers on August 23.

SHOP ADIDAS SNEAKERS HERE

Shop All adidas
AdidasSamba OG W Green/White
$130.00
Available in:
Several sizes
AdidasTaekwondo W White/Black/Gum
$120.00
Available in:
Several sizes
AdidasGazelle Indoor Aluminum/Black/Gum Beige
$155.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • CLOT & adidas Ultra-Textural Shoe Of the Summer Just Got Breezier
    • Sneakers
  • adidas’ Hybrid Lace-Up Slides Are Wonderfully Weird
    • Sneakers
  • Bad Bunny's Beautiful adidas Sneaker Hits Home (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Sneakers
  • CLOT's Next adidas Sneaker Is a Tastefully Textured Treat
    • Sneakers
  • Bad Bunny's Next adidas Sneaker Just Got Blue-tifully Better
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Post-Retirement, Dries Van Noten Is Still Working on Fragrance & Beauty (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Beauty
  • The Best Video Games Are Fashion
    • Culture
  • adidas’ Camo Gazelle Is Not Your Regular Golfing Collab
    • Sneakers
  • CDG Play, a Luxury Label?
    • Style
  • Bella Hadid's in Hollywood But Her Heart's in the Wild West
    • Style
  • Merrell’s GORE-TEX Hybrid Boot Is an All-Terrain Beast
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now