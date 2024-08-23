adidas’ Camo Gazelle Is Not Your Regular Golfing Collab

Metalwood Studio is not your average golfing brand. So, it’s fitting that Metalwood Studio’s first adidas collaboration is not your average golfing sneaker — in fact, it’s not a golf shoe at all.

Part of a new crop of brands pushing golf fashion to new, more stylish places, Metalwood Studio operates in the crosssection between golf and streetwear. And, like any streetwear label worth its salt, the brand has linked up with a sportswear giant to release an exclusive sneaker.

Metalwood Studio’s first adidas collaboration takes the adidas Gazelle, an iconic sneaker first released in the ‘60s, and reimagines it with the brand’s signature print.

As well as being a brand pushing the streetwear golf agenda, Metalwood Studio is one of the labels pushing the camouflage revival and its adidas Gazelle utilizes camo for the base of the shoe.

Contrasting the camo base, gold Metalwood branding sits above adidas’ three stripes, rendered in black leather, while black suede overlays also offer some respite from the camo action.

The sneakers were first unveiled at Paris Fashion Week earlier this year and are now dropping on August 23 at 11 am PST exclusively from the Metalwood website.

Metalwood announced the surprise drop through a video where the shoes are traded in a shady deal. The video is both a great piece of marketing and a salient reminder of the resellers you'll have to deal with if you're not quick to cop a pair of these limited-edition sneakers on August 23.