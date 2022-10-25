Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Here's Hoping Your Kid Doesn't Spill Food on These Pieces

Written by Alek Rose in Style

To preface this article: I don't have children. That's what makes it even more wild that something primal is telling me to cop a kids' Needles Mohair Cardigan. Maybe it's a sense of planning ahead, like what if I have kids and they don't sell Needles mohair cardigans in their size anymore?

While many kids' collections feel like an afterthought, SSENSE Kids boasts the same buying direction that has put SSENSE in the top tier of online luxury retail.

Exclusive collections from 1017 ALYX 9SM, Collina Strada, Dime, Doublet, Museum of Peace & Quiet, Rave Review, and more set the tone, with new collections arriving regularly. New drops from Needles, Chopova Lowena, Margiela, and more have really caught our attention lately.

SSENSE Kids ranges from newborn through to 14 years old, so whether you're copping fire for your new arrival or kitting out a teenager, you'll have no trouble at SSENSE. We know you're wondering whether you'll fit a kids' XL, too, don't lie.

Shop SSENSE Kids here

Shop our top picks from SSENSE Kids below.

Image on Highsnobiety
Acne Studios
Jacquard Logo Sweater
$235
Image on Highsnobiety
MM6 Maison Margiela
Zip Jacket
$805
Image on Highsnobiety
Marni
Colorblocked Sweater
$335
Image on Highsnobiety
C.P. Company
Zip Shirt
$315
Image on Highsnobiety
ERL
Swirl Hoodie
$155
Image on Highsnobiety
FOG - Fear Of God Essenti
'1977' Hoodie
$70
Image on Highsnobiety
Stone Island
Nylon Down Jacket
$765
Image on Highsnobiety
Molo
Rube Long Sleeve T-Shirt
$75
Image on Highsnobiety
Off-White™
Script Hoodie
$355

Want to keep browsing? Head to the Highsnobiety Shop for more products that we love. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

