Here's Hoping Your Kid Doesn't Spill Food on These Pieces

To preface this article: I don't have children. That's what makes it even more wild that something primal is telling me to cop a kids' Needles Mohair Cardigan. Maybe it's a sense of planning ahead, like what if I have kids and they don't sell Needles mohair cardigans in their size anymore?

While many kids' collections feel like an afterthought, SSENSE Kids boasts the same buying direction that has put SSENSE in the top tier of online luxury retail.

Exclusive collections from 1017 ALYX 9SM, Collina Strada, Dime, Doublet, Museum of Peace & Quiet, Rave Review, and more set the tone, with new collections arriving regularly. New drops from Needles, Chopova Lowena, Margiela, and more have really caught our attention lately.

SSENSE Kids ranges from newborn through to 14 years old, so whether you're copping fire for your new arrival or kitting out a teenager, you'll have no trouble at SSENSE. We know you're wondering whether you'll fit a kids' XL, too, don't lie.

Shop our top picks from SSENSE Kids below.

