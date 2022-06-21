Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Stone Island Is Getting the Bag in for Its 40th

Written by Tayler Willson in Style
Stone Island
Stone Island rarely does things by the book. Since its inception forty years ago, the Massimo Osti-founded outfit has been at the forefront of proceedings when it comes to fabric innovation and design.

From Raso Gommato and Rubber Wool, to those pesky thermosensitive pieces you can leave hand prints on in Stone Island’s Soho store, the label’s myriad of dyeing techniques and surface treatments sees it remain as relevant today, as it did throughout its early days.

While to the uneducated, Stone Island may represent football lads ordering ironic yards of rubbish beer and sunburnt Brits throwing plastic chairs, to those who have taken the time to learn, Stone Island represents a pioneering brand in the world of modern day technical fabrication.

Now, paying homage to this esteemed reputation and, in turn, continuing to celebrate its fortieth anniversary, Stone Island has dived deep into its famed archives to present a limited-edition anniversary kit.

Stone Island
Arriving inside a Raso Gommato backpack made of 100% organic cotton, the brand has prepared a selection of reworked archive-inspired garments from yesteryear.

Available online now for $1,699 USD, the anniversary kit contains long and short-sleeved crew neck tees, a short-sleeved polo, garment-dyed swim trunks, and joggers, all of which is only purchasable as one singular kit.

This release sees Spring/Summer 2022 continue to be a busy one for Stone Island, which has already dropped numerous capsules under its Shadow Project, Ghost, and Marina arms, as well as a PIATTINA 82/22 birthday suit.

Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
