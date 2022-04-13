Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Stone Island's Birthday Suit is a Thing of Beauty

Written by Sam Cole in Style
Stone Island
Stone Island is looking mighty fine in its birthday suit in celebration of 40 years in the game. Seriously though, its PIATTINA 82/22 fabric outerwear and celebratory graphic print are a winning combination.

Forty years into the game, from 1982 to 2022, and Stone Island stepped up to the plate with a promise. A promise that its 40th anniversary would be a year jam-packed full of surprises, exclusives, and experiences.

Well, it's delivering on that promise. First up was a true-to-form visual showcase, followed by this selection of outerwear crafted from a celebratory fabric. Oh, and an exclusive birthday graphic. Truly, we're spoilt.

Spring/Summer 2022 has been a hectic season already, thanks to Shadow Project's two-parter collection, Ghost and Marina drops, but the latest in the ongoing drip-feed of products is worthy of its own spotlight.

So, what's on offer? 82/22 is a celebratory anniversary graphic applied to archival garments, recreated in new and updated fabrications. What we've all come for – the outerwear, has been crafted using PIATTINA 82/22, a canvas of polyester monofilaments in the warp and flat nylon threads in the weft.

In far less technical terms – it's shiny, transparent, and shows off the rear graphic with heavy contrast. Available as both a bomber and hooded jacket – that pair perfectly with all those Quality Street wrappers you've saved up from Christmas – there's no overlooking these statement pieces.

If your budget says no to more outerwear, additional anniversary graphic apparel, including t-shirts, sweatshirts, and jersey shorts, are available to shop.

You can shop Stone Island's anniversary pieces online now.

