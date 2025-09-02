Stone Island’s CEO Wants To Be a “Custodian of What the Brand Represents” (EXCLUSIVE)

Only a handful of the 36 people photographed in the first three chapters of Stone Island’s Community as a Form of Research project are looking down the camera.

In the images, you find film director Spike Lee distracted by something to his right, as is British rap pioneer Tricky who’s midway through pointing at something out of shot, and Japanese footballer Hidetoshi Nakata snapped mid-conversation with someone not in frame.

“It’s fairly unusual to put images out that capture people almost when they're not looking,” says Robert Triefus, Stone Island’s CEO. “Everyone is concerned about touching photos up, redoing it, it has to look exactly right. But what’s so great about this is that it's almost stolen moments when you capture someone in their truest and most honest form, which I think in today's highly superficial world is very unusual.”

That’s one of the most important things to Triefus about Community as a Form of Research: it has to feel honest.

Hired as CEO in May 2023, after almost 15 years working at Gucci, Triefus immediately began plotting how a community-focused project could feel true to Stone Island’s DNA. "When I arrived, I realized that it would be extremely inappropriate to deviate from the codes of Stone Island," he says.

What he landed on was a cast of 12 notable Stone Island fans per season, photographed against a white background by David Sims, and asked a selection of questions from the 100 written by curator Hans Ulrich. That is, in a nutshell, Community as a Form of Research. And the next season, its fourth, is beginning.

Unveiled here exclusively by Highsnobiety, the Fall/Winter 2025-26 campaign kicks off with Italian actor Alessandro Borghi, three-time undisputed heavyweight and cruiserweight champion boxer Oleksandr Usyk, North London musician Chy Cartier, and Chokkan, a DIY-er, artist, and designer.

That’s four people with vastly different occupations, all of varying levels of fame, and all from different countries, brought together into one campaign. And that’s the beauty of Community as a Form of Research, its astute curation of disparate characters.

“The diversity is great. Showing old people, young people, people with various backgrounds and interests in life,” says Jesse Oeinck, owner of the vintage store Vilis, which regularly stocks archival Stone Island. Rhys McKee, owner of the fashion platform Cake Not Crumbs, concurs, “It brings together the colourful fan base and admirers. While Stone Island was founded on fabric innovation and utility, it’s the subcultures that adopted it, from football terraces to Britpop to grime that cemented its cult status.”

Triefus is acutely aware of the cult that surrounds the Italian technical fashion brand, he spent his formative years surrounded by it. A born and raised Londoner, in 1979 he moved to Manchester, a Stone Island stronghold. It was there, attending the opening night of the legendary nightclub Haçienda and watching the Stone Island-loving football casual subculture rise to prominence, that he first saw people’s devotion to the brand.

“I consider myself fortunate to have had life experiences with subcultures that are relevant to what Stone Island represents,” says Triefus. “I've been able to live it. Hopefully, I can act a bit as a custodian of what the brand represents.”

While football fans remain a core Stoney customer, its fanbase has grown. Today, it’s simultaneously associated with London rappers like Giggs or Dave (both have been part of Community of a Form of Research) as with Manchester Britpop legends like Liam Gallagher (another alumnus of the project, alongside his son Gene).

Look beyond the UK’s famously Stone Island-obsessed shores, and you find dedicated wearers like critically acclaimed film director Spike Lee or, in Japan, specialist vintage stores like ‘bout or Geek Out (the latter is owned by Chokkan, who features in the newest Stone Island campaign). And it isn’t the boys' club it used to be, either. Despite strictly being a menswear brand, bar a one-off experimental line in 2001, Stone Island’s customer base is 20% women.

Having many small pockets of Stone Island fans is both a blessing and a curse. It provides Triefus with many stories to tell, and an even higher number of people to displease. “Stone Island is a cult brand. It’s tribal, and with that comes a lot of bravado and an element of gatekeeping,” says McKee.

That’s the thing with a brand with such deep subcultural ties, its followers are ready to protect what they believe is the brand’s essence. “I know that we will get called out if we put a foot wrong, and I take that kind of responsibility incredibly seriously,” says Triefus. “Stone Island is part of the zeitgeist, in a way. And that is highly unusual.”

So far, there have been no such fan-led protests to speak of. Triefus and his team have been playing a clever balancing act, keeping to the plain photography style of vintage Stone Island campaigns, involving cult favorite longtime fans of the brand, and adding a few unexpected, sometimes unknown faces along the way. The fourth chapter of the Community as a Form of Research is no different.

Yet-to-be-unveiled FW25 cast members include Earl Sweatshirt, Clint, and Nasser Ssekandi. An American rapper who's a longtime Stone Island wearer, London streetwear’s poster child, and an unknown longtime Stone Island employee working as its London client advisor manager, that’s the kind of outlandish curation that’s made Community as a Form of Research so engaging.

