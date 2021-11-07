Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Stone Island Shadow Project FW21 Chapter 2 Doesn't Shy Away From Color

Written by Sam Cole in Style
Stone Island
1 / 9

If you've found yourself clamoring for a dose of color as we wind into fall, Stone Island Shadow Project's second release of Fall/Winter 2021 has you covered.

It's well understood that Stone Island excels when it comes to Fall/Winter, thanks to its outerwear expertise. Through meticulous research, experimentation, and development, the brand has put itself at the forefront of technical apparel, leading the pack in some regards.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The brand's experimentation is taken full throttle with Shadow Project. Have no doubts, the collections under the line are still distinctly Stone Island, yet in ways, more refined and technically able. Sure, the instantly recognizable compass badge is still the foundation of branding, but here, yellow and green are exchanged for a triple black finish, half-hidden within the sleeve detail.

Fall/Winter 2021, or AW'021'22 as it is labeled, marked a new trajectory for the brand, one which ushered in a stylistic change of gear.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Print and extravagant fabrications are less of a center point this time around, as the focus has shifted to texture and richly saturated color.

Chapter two continues this new philosophy. The collection's outerwear delivery is stripped down to a minimalist aesthetic that allows functional details such as mounting straps and subtly textured shells to be the focal point.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

While the first chapter of FW21 put the spotlight on rich pops of red and stark whites, the second delivery plays with various shades of green. These range from an electric lime to camouflage-like khakis to a deep, rich hue. Amongst the earthly palette is hits of purple, alongside the traditional monochromes that Shadow Project excels in.

Stone Island Shadow Project Fall/Winter 2021 is available to shop online now.

Shop more Stone Island

Sold out
Stone IslandJacket Green
$650.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Stone IslandReal Down Jacket Dark Beige
$975.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Stone IslandGeelong Wool Crewneck Navy Blue
$280.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • New Stone Island, Fresh Out the Oven — No, Literally
  • No One Saw Stone Island's Newest Textile Magic Coming (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Stone Island’s First American-Made New Balance, Powered by Its Innovative Archive
  • This Isn’t a Suede Stone Island Jacket, It’s a Technical Marvel
  • Being the Face of Stone Island Means Everything to Jalen Green (EXCLUSIVE)
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now