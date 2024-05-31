Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Dior x Stone Island as Functional Flex? Ask Mbappé

in StyleWords By Jake Silbert

For Kylian Mbappé, Dior x Stone Island isn't as much a luxury flex as it is a technical one... kinda. The Paris Saint-Germain all-star, the first celeb to publicly rep Dior and Stone Island's collaboration, had a great opportunity to showcase it from a functional perspective.

On May 29, Mbappé and fellow PSG forward Bradley Barcola repped Dior x Stone Island en route to the French football training grounds at INF Clairefontaine.

And, notably, rain was pouring while Mbappé and Barcola raced for cover. The perfect testing grounds for the functional side of Dior x SI!

Or it would've been, that is, had the footballers been wearing any of the lineup's legitimately technical clothes.

See, Mbappé wore an embroidered Dior x SI waistcoat (vest, for us Yanks), T-shirt, and denim cargo pants while Barcola was comparatively comparatively dapper in a Dior x SI suit made of silk habotai.

Classically cool looks to be sure, demonstrative of the luxurious inclinations the partnership but far more Dior than Stone Island, in so far as none of that casual finery is keeping them dry.

Surely, one of the Dior x Stone Island collection's weatherproof jackets might've been the move?

Even still, though, can't deny the crisp appeal of unpretentious layering pieces.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Part of the Dior x Stone Island lineup's appeal is that it's neither one of the collaborator's design language — it's both.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The collaboration organically infuses the codes Kim Jones' Dior Homme — crisp tailoring, clean lines, archival homages — within Stone Island's militaria design language and inimitable dying techniques.

What results is imminently wearable and more than a little flex-worthy, akin to Stone Island's New Balance team-ups.

It's also got some technical savviness, though you wouldn't know from Dior ambassador Mbappé's waterlogged visage. Well, at least he looks good.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Birkenstock
Arizona EVA
$55
Image on Highsnobiety
Awake NY
L/S Stripe Shirt
$130
Image on Highsnobiety
Happy Socks x Awake NY
Athletic Socks
$26
We Recommend
  • Dior x Stone Island Is Like Christian Dior x Massimo Osti (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • Stone Island Tech'd-up New Balance's Dad Shoe Classic Again
    • Sneakers
  • Stone Island's DSM Collection Is So Good It HAD To Be 2024's Rarest
    • Style
  • Stone Island Marina: Stone Island, Only Better
    • Style
  • A Definitive Guide On The Intersection Of Fashion And Football
    • Style
What To Read Next
  • Nike SB's Lush Velour Dunks? That's Cinema Right There
    • Sneakers
  • Daniel Lee's Burberry Is "Present & Future Informed By the Past" (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • Nike’s Debut Breakdancing Sneaker Is Its Best-Looking Shoe in a While
    • Sneakers
  • Audemars Piguet Just Shrunk And 'Frosted' The Royal Oak
    • Watches
  • Birkenstock's Cushy Workwear Clog Is Now Quietly Stylish
    • Sneakers
  • The Verdict Is In: EmRata’s Stormy Daniels Tee Wins on All Counts
    • Style

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024