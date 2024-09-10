Stone Island & New Balance’s Ghost Sneaker Is Quietly Elevated

New Balance and Stone Island's sneakers have always come at a premium, upgrading classic New Balance models with rugged top-of-the-range fabrics isn’t cheap. However, their latest release promises to be their most elevated outing yet.

Stone Island Ghost, one of the Italian brand’s more luxe sub-lines, is behind its latest New Balance collaboration and brings its typically minimal aesthetic to the design.

Inspired by camouflage, the Ghost line's collections consist exclusively of monotone creations. Every detail, down to Stone Island’s instantly recognizable compass badge, is built in the same, camo-inspired color. The New Balance x Stone Island MADE in UK 991v2 Ghost is no different.

Stone Island 1 / 6

Mirroring the signature monochromatic palette found in Stone Island Ghost clothing, the 991v2 is presented in three colorways (green, beige, and black) — there’ll be no difficulties finding Stone Island clothes to match these New Balance sneakers.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

However, this is not only a creation by Stone Island’s premium line, it’s also part of New Balance’s high-end Made in UK range. It’s a meeting of both brand’s top-of-the-range collections.

Built in New Balance’s UK-based Flimby factory, the details on the shoe include smooth nubuck leather, a felt Stone Island Compass logo patch on the nylon tongue, and a translucent outsole revealing the Stone Island Compass logo.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Almost a full year after they released their first 991v2, a military green design with thick lattice metal-inspired mesh, the New Balance x Stone Island MADE in UK 991v2 Ghost releases on September 26 exclusively from Stone Island’s website and select retail locations. In Japan, the collaboration will arrive early on September 18. No retail price for this sneaker has emerged yet, however, the going rate for a regular Made in UK 991v2 is $249.99.

While this collaboration doesn’t go to the opulent lengths of its Loro Piana collaboration (that was released last week for $1,500 a pair), it is yet another example of New Balance making its classic dad shoes high-end.

New Balance has built a reputation in streetwear, now it's sneakers are getting increasingly luxe.