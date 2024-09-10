Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Stone Island & New Balance’s Ghost Sneaker Is Quietly Elevated

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

New Balance and Stone Island's sneakers have always come at a premium, upgrading classic New Balance models with rugged top-of-the-range fabrics isn’t cheap. However, their latest release promises to be their most elevated outing yet.

Stone Island Ghost, one of the Italian brand’s more luxe sub-lines, is behind its latest New Balance collaboration and brings its typically minimal aesthetic to the design. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Inspired by camouflage, the Ghost line's collections consist exclusively of monotone creations. Every detail, down to Stone Island’s instantly recognizable compass badge, is built in the same, camo-inspired color. The New Balance x Stone Island MADE in UK 991v2 Ghost is no different.

Stone Island
1 / 6

Mirroring the signature monochromatic palette found in Stone Island Ghost clothing, the 991v2 is presented in three colorways (green, beige, and black) — there’ll be no difficulties finding Stone Island clothes to match these New Balance sneakers. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

However, this is not only a creation by Stone Island’s premium line, it’s also part of New Balance’s high-end Made in UK range. It’s a meeting of both brand’s top-of-the-range collections.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Built in New Balance’s UK-based Flimby factory, the details on the shoe include smooth nubuck leather, a felt Stone Island Compass logo patch on the nylon tongue, and a translucent outsole revealing the Stone Island Compass logo.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Almost a full year after they released their first 991v2, a military green design with thick lattice metal-inspired mesh, the New Balance x Stone Island MADE in UK 991v2 Ghost releases on September 26 exclusively from Stone Island’s website and select retail locations. In Japan, the collaboration will arrive early on September 18. No retail price for this sneaker has emerged yet, however, the going rate for a regular Made in UK 991v2 is $249.99. 

While this collaboration doesn’t go to the opulent lengths of its Loro Piana collaboration (that was released last week for $1,500 a pair), it is yet another example of New Balance making its classic dad shoes high-end. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

New Balance has built a reputation in streetwear, now it's sneakers are getting increasingly luxe.

​​SHOP NEW BALANCE SNEAKERS HERE

Shop All New Balance
New BalanceMade in UK U991v2 Green
$275.00
Available in:
4040.542434444.546.5
Multiple colors
New Balance1906N Pale Moss
$185.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
New Balance1906A Silver Metallic
$210.00
Available in:
37.53839.54040.5
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The Next Stone Island x New Balance Sneaker Is Extra Elderly
    • Sneakers
  • A Definitive Guide On The Intersection Of Fashion And Football
    • Style
  • From HOKA to New Balance, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers
  • Excited for Stone Island x New Balance? Get Ready To Be Double Excited
    • Sneakers
  • Stone Island Tech'd-up New Balance's Dad Shoe Classic Again
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Suicoke’s Wild Winter Boot Wraps Your Legs in Puff
    • Sneakers
  • Our Favorite Liner Jackets Prove It's What's Inside That Counts
    • Style
  • Pharrell's New Tiffany Jewelry Is His Dream Come True (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • ECCO x Illya Goldman Gubin Are Making Shoes Into Art
    • Footwear
    • sponsored
  • Prada’s Sneaker Pedigree Is Unquestionable: Roundup of the Most Iconic Models
    • Style
  • Real Clothes But Better in UNIQLO U FW24 (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now